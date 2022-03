Are you getting a federal tax refund this year? If so, don't think it has to go into an ordinary checking or savings account at your bank. Or that it all must go into just one account. You actually have several options when it comes to where you want the IRS to deposit your money. It can go into a number of different types of accounts, be split into more than one account, or even be used to buy savings bonds. It's all up to you – and it's pretty easy to send your tax refund in different directions.

