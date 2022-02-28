Morley turkey farm receives $100,000 grant

Michigan Select Farms, LLC, owners and operators of a turkey farm off of Old State Road in Morley, was awarded a grant from MDARD to help fund the installation of a solar panel project. (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

MORLEY — Michigan Select Farms, LLC, a family owned business that has agricultural enterprises throughout West Michigan, was awarded $100,000 from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development grant program.

MDARD recently awarded 21 Rural Development Fund Grants designed to promote the sustainability of land-based industries and support infrastructure that benefits rural communities.

“The location in Mecosta County was selected as a solar energy project for rural power needs,” said Rick Seitsema of Michigan Select Farms. “Our turkey farm is fairly rural up in the Morley area, so to facilitate community power needs in that rural community, we have developed a solar program where we will be offsetting approximately 80% to 85% of our power needs for the farm.”

Seitsema went on to explain that although the energy produce by the solar panels will be used for the farm, it will produce much more than needed and the unused energy will revert back to the power grid to provide additional energy for the surrounding community.

“The solar panel will exceed our needs and will back feed onto the grid to help the community,” he said. “It will go through the local power companies, so to some extent, they will be the beneficiaries of it because they will then charge the consumer for it.”

The $100,000 grant funding will help support the cost of installation of the solar panels and the infrastructure necessary to connect the solar system up to the farm and to the power grid.

“The solar panel will collect energy from the sun and put it through a reverse transformer and bring it up to grid level power,” Seitsema said. “What doesn’t go through our meter on the farm and get used, back feeds across the wires that come into the farm and goes to the next nearest draw, whether that is the neighbors house or Brower Park down the road.”

The project will involve excavation, site work, construction and interconnection infrastructure, including expensive transformers, as well as requiring professional electricians on site for the installation, Seitsema said. The total cost of the project will be over $500,000.

The project is planned for this summer, and groundbreaking is expected to take place in late April with the facility being operational by late June, he said.

Michigan Select Farms, LLC., has over a dozen locations, including livestock operations and crop production sites. The Morley location raises and processes turkeys for commercial sale.

The MDARD grant funds are aimed to promote the sustainability of land-based industries, including food and agriculture; forestry; mining, oil and gas production; and tourism; in addition to supporting workforce training, rural capacity building, business development and infrastructure that benefits rural communities.

Eligible counties include those with a population no greater than 70,000 residents.