Listen to Stereophonics’ reflective new single ‘Right Place Right Time’

In a world full of outlandish and boisterous ringleaders trying to demand attention, Atlanta’s EarthGang are the laidback duo doing things their own way. Since meeting back in high school, Olu and WowGr8’s musical ambitions have slotted effortlessly together in a dog-eat-dog world. After releasing their first album ‘Shallow Graves For Toys’ back in 2013, a major label debut followed six years later with ‘Mirrorland’. Of course, in between all of this, EarthGang also released a trilogy of EPs called ‘Rags’, ‘Royalty’, and ‘Robots’. And now, after a series of pushbacks, the duo have just released their full-length follow-up ‘Ghetto Gods’. As the reserved Olu told the audience at a recent performance: “there was a Mercury and all these other retrogrades going on. We didn’t want to put it out with all that”.

HIP HOP ・ 4 DAYS AGO