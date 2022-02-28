ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to Stereophonics’ reflective new single ‘Right Place Right Time’

By Sam Moore
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStereophonics have shared their latest track ‘Right Place Right Time’ – you can hear the new song below. The track is taken from the long-running band’s upcoming new album ‘Oochya!’, which is set for release on Friday (March 4) via Stylus Records (through Ignition Records...

