Edwin Poots has said he does not believe a leak about a meeting between Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and the UUP came from within the DUP.Mr Poots once again insisted he was not the source of the story, revealing that his party leader Sir Jeffrey and UUP leader Doug Beattie met last year to allegedly discuss the DUP MP re-joining his old party.Former DUP leader Mr Poots said he would welcome an internal investigation into the source of the leak, but he said he did not believe anyone in the party was responsible.Mr Beattie has also vehemently denied he was responsible...

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO