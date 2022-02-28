Rural and Apache

A long time favorite restaurant is returning.Roberto Carlos Roman/Unsplash. A popular restaurant has managed to stave off permanent closure and will be opening its doors to the public later this month. Anita’s Street Market, a popular destination for Tucson residents looking for freshly made tortillas, salsas as well as breakfast and lunch, closed down shop in December. At the time, it looked like it would be forced to remain closed, but after a brush with death, the restaurant will officially return to serving customers.
A new real estate report released today by Zillow Research has listed all the "million-dollar" cities across the United States. To qualify as a "million-dollar" city, a neighborhood must have a typical home value of over $1 million. In 2021, a record 481cities across the country hit this mark, mainly due to a surge in demand for housing that saw the typical U.S. home gain 19.6% in value.
The U.S. has reported more than 75.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of February 8. More than 895,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 114.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending February 8. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
PHOENIX — Arizona is full of some beautiful locations and awesome cities. People flock to the Grand Canyon state from across the world to see all the wonders Arizona has to offer. Many who visit Arizona describe the state as beautiful, breathtaking and serene. But what about charming? Apparently...
(The Center Square) – Kohler Co. will construct a greenfield plumbing ware manufacturing facility, ancillary warehouse, and office space in Casa Grande, Arizona, the company announced. The kitchen and bath products company will have a 216-acre facility. The Arizona Commerce Committee says it will bring more than 400 full-time...
The Boise area housing market continues to be unstoppable. After a brief traditional slowdown due to the winter season. It appears that home prices are rising once again in the Treasure Valley. The housing crisis has trickled into the rental market, where renters have seen their rents rise at record...
PHOENIX — It's no secret that Arizona's population is booming and has been for years! New communities, new schools, and new freeways are popping up all over our state. In fact, Arizona is consistently ranked in the top ten for states people are moving to, but could some of that growth be forcing other people out?
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates is coming through Tucson this week. The convoy is expected to pass through Phoenix around 9 a.m. Thursday and Tucson about two hours later. The group is called “American Convoy I-10 Division.” Their Facebook group can be joined at https://www.facebook.com/groups/659737228500794.
PHOENIX — Dave Liniger, the founder of the real estate franchise system RE/MAX (NYSE: RMAX), has signed a deal to open 10 franchised locations of Southern California restaurant chain Daddy’s Chicken Shack in the Phoenix area. Liniger, who lives in Colorado but spends a lot of his time...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - According to a new report published by Zumper, Scottsdale rounded out the top 10 for the highest one-bedroom median prices for February 2022. Scottsdale’s median rent came in at $1,950. Several other Arizona cities made the overall list, including Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Phoenix, and Glendale.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two Arizonans have each won $50,000 following Feb. 28′s Powerball drawing. The winning tickets were sold at a Speedway in Marana and at a Shell Food Mart in Mesa. Each of the two Powerball $50,000 ticket winners matched four out of the five...
PHOENIX — Construction began Wednesday on a 144-unit apartment community in downtown Mesa that is expected to open sometime in 2023. The Commons of Mesa is located on a 2.54-acre lot at 140 W. 2nd Avenue and will offer 48 one-bedroom units and 96 two-bedroom units, asset manager and fund sponsor Caliber said in a press release.
MESA, AZ — Just because spring training is delayed doesn't mean you can't hang out in downtown Mesa. The city is in the process of rebranding itself, as millions of dollars worth of development projects are in the works. Nancy Hormann with the Downtown Mesa Association says they want...
A Valley homebuilder wants to build up to 1,420 homes to the desert in North Phoenix, but not everyone is excited about the development plans. One group is fighting to keep the area near the Sonoran Preserve from turning into a huge, new housing community, called Verdin. The Sonoran Preserve includes more than 9,600 acres and three trailhead locations, Desert Vista, Desert Hills, and Apache Wash, offering 36 miles of trails.
CASA GRANDE, AZ — Arizona's newest Angry Crab Shack location is opening March 10 in Casa Grande. "We are excited to start the new year by sharing our concept with the community of Casa Grande," said Ron Lou, the founder of Angry Crab Shack, in a press release. "This is the perfect location for our brand and dining experience, making the restaurant a niche spot in the community."
