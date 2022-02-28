18-wheeler crash, fire closes south-bound I-35 express lanes in Carrollton

A crash and vehicle fire in Carrollton has closed down several lanes on I-35E near the George Bush Turnpike.

Reports say just past 2:00 a.m. Monday, a south-bound truck crashed into a wall in the express lanes and burst into flames.

The driver was not hurt but his truck is a total loss and so is its cargo of produce.

At 3:00 a.m. Carrollton police said the south-bound express lanes would not be reopened in time for rush hour, but traffic will be able to get by in the main lanes.

