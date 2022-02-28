ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Welbilt: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) _ Welbilt Inc. (WBT) on Monday reported profit of $13.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New Port Richey, Florida-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The food and beverage equipment maker posted revenue of $423 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $70.3 million, or 49 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.55 billion.

