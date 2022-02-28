Kosmos Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $98.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 13 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $572.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $77.8 million, or 19 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.33 billion.

