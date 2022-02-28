ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In the 608: ‘The Big Share’ happening Tuesday, March 1

By Josh Spreiter
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 5 days ago

MADISON, Wis. – Tuesday, March 1 marks the 8th annual The Big Share event, hosted online by Community Shares of Wisconsin to raise funds for local nonprofits focused on social and environmental justice.

The campaign, themed “Make Change Happen,” has a $500,000 goal for its 70 nonprofit partners, targeting 5,000 individual donations at the end of the event.

“Our member groups work to improve life and create a just place for all,” Dubiel says. “The Big Share gives every donor, large or small, an opportunity to empower these groups and make change happen.”

The event will feature the “Big Share Live,” a day-long telethon that will highlight interviews with nonprofit leaders. New to the event this year are prizes for organizations that raise the most money, and for the organization that secures donations from the largest number of donors.

Donors can give to individual organizations or give directly to Community Shares to support all participating groups.

The full list of organizations can be found here .

