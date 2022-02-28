Win this Elevated Planter

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., 21 years and older. Begins: 11:00 PM EST on 3/4/2022. Ends: 10:59 PM EST on 3/5/2022. Subject to Official Rules available online. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Meredith Corporation. Sweepstakes is offered by Meredith Corporation and may be promoted by any of Meredith's publications in various creative executions online and in print and at additional URLs at any time during the sweepstakes.
Refreshing your home doesn't have to involve spending thousands of dollars on a major renovation, but sometimes it requires a bit more effort than swapping out seasonal throw pillows. Simply adding a fresh coat of paint or replacing outdated curtain rods can make a huge difference. Luckily, you can find affordable home improvement ideas on Amazon.
Over the years, it's easy to accumulate large amounts of outdoor must-haves like gardening and landscaping tools, sports equipment, pool accessories, patio cushions, and grilling essentials. And if you have limited storage space in your garage, it might be time to invest in additional storage solutions for your yard. While outdoor deck boxes are great for stowing a few patio cushions or pool toys, an outdoor storage shed is a better option for large equipment like landscaping tools—and we found one that's on sale at Amazon for under $350.
For decades, heart disease has been the number one killer in America. And that remains true to this day, yes, even considering the fact that COVID-19 has claimed more than 936,000 lives, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Some of our heart disease risk is impacted by genetics, but our lifestyle choices—including whether we regularly consume heart-healthy foods—play a big role in our overall risk profile.
As a home bar owner, I’m always looking for an innovative way to mix the best cocktails, and the Elevated Craft Hybrid Cocktail Glass seems pretty special. This cocktail glass introduces drink-mixing possibilities without the mess. It features an integrated measuring system that allows cocktails to be built right inside your glass, while the stainless steel base effectively acts as a coozie to keep your mixed drink at the perfect temperature.
Spring and summer are on the horizon, and many of us are eager to spend time outside again. While counting down to your first outdoor barbecue of the season, why not channel your excitement into refreshing your deck? One item to make sure you have at the ready is a patio umbrella to protect you from the sun's bright rays. And with nearly 15,000 perfect ratings and the top spot on Amazon's best-seller list in its category, this is the outdoor umbrella shoppers swear by.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Terracotta pots will never go out of style and fit seamlessly in nearly every aesthetic. And according to Ashley Tisdale, the brains behind the interior design company Frenshe, the bigger the terracotta pot, the better.
"Bad Girls Club" star is biracial. However, she took to Tik Tok to pose a question to her followers--- is she still considered Black if only one of her parents is Black?. "Am I considered black if my fathers Haitian and my mothers Irish, serious question because I see a lot on this app and idk."
Spring is the perfect time to reorganize and declutter your home. But if you aren't prepared to tackle any large projects just yet, start with these easy storage ideas. Finding solutions for even the tiniest areas will help organize your home. We've taken inspiration from TikTok, where the hashtag #organize...
Every home could benefit from wide halls and doorways, a wheelchair-friendly bathroom, and a zero-clearance entry, says disability advocate and mom to three girls Amy Webb (@thislittlemiggy). You might not need these features now, but they'll make life easier in the future for you, your family, and visitors. When Amy's...
Void outside the 50 United States and where prohibited. Do not proceed in this site if you are not at least 21 years of age and a legal resident of, and located within, one of the 50 United States, or the District of Columbia, (excluding Puerto Rico) at the time of entry.
There’s nothing that completely transforms a space like paint. So if you’re looking at your walls and thinking landlord off-white or builder beige just aren’t cutting it for you anymore, take inspiration from Seattle resident J. Rycheal’s living room redo, a color-filled “mid-century haven.”. “Color...
A weight loss injection, which works by suppressing user’s appetites, is now available to buy at Boots without prescription.Saxenda is available across all Boots and Lloyds Pharmacy stores. Those interested will need to apply for a quick online consultation.The jab works by mimicking a hormone called GLP1, which is the hormone that is released after you eat to let you know you’re full.Saxenda mimics this hormone, curbing your appetite so you consume less calories. It is designed to be combined with a low-fat food plan and moderate activity.Experts have been quick to stress that it’s not a “miracle” weight loss...
Comments / 0