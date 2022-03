Many Americans get a tax refund. Investing it for retirement could be a smart choice. A single year's tax refund could leave you almost $50,000 richer by retirement. The average tax refund was $2,827 in the 2021 tax year. That's a generous sum of money. And if you use it wisely, it could end up not just helping your finances in the short-term, but also leaving you with a retirement investment account that's much larger than it otherwise would have been.

