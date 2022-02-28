Fire at Janesville GFL station damages five garbage trucks

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A fire broke out Monday morning at a GFL station in Janesville, causing damage to 5 garbage trucks, and a total of $650,000 in damages.

According to Janesville Fire Department, crews were called to the building fire at 1:13 a.m. Monday morning.

When firefighters arrived a garbage truck, located inside the building, was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters said they contained the fire in the garbage area of the building.

Damage to the trucks is estimated at $500,000, while Damage to the property is $150,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported at the scene.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.