Fire at Janesville GFL station damages five garbage trucks

By Shelby Evans
 5 days ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A fire broke out Monday morning at a GFL station in Janesville, causing damage to 5 garbage trucks, and a total of $650,000 in damages.

According to Janesville Fire Department, crews were called to the building fire at 1:13 a.m. Monday morning.

When firefighters arrived a garbage truck, located inside the building, was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters said they contained the fire in the garbage area of the building.

Damage to the trucks is estimated at $500,000, while Damage to the property is $150,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported at the scene.

Fire causes minimal damage to Janesville apartment complex

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A fire at a Janesville apartment complex Friday morning displaced residents of two units, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out around 10:15 a.m. at the River Flats Apartments in the 200 block of North Jackson Street, Capt. Josh Uecker said in a news release. By the time firefighters got to the scene, the apartment’s sprinkler system had activated and put out the flames.
Prairie du Chien man killed in Janesville crash

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A 48-year-old Prairie du Chien man died in a crash on Interstate 39/90 in Janesville Thursday afternoon, the Wisconsin State Patrol said Friday. In a news release, the state patrol said the single-vehicle crash happened around 12:35 p.m. on northbound Interstate 39/90 at mile marker 173. The driver was heading north when his 2015 Chevrolet Equinox left the road.
PHOTOS: Trucker convoy moves through Wisconsin

OAKDALE, Wis. — Truckers taking part in the Freedom Convoy passed through parts of western Wisconsin Friday and are expected to pass through the Madison area on Saturday. Law enforcement officials said two separate groups of truckers were set to merge Friday afternoon near Oakdale. READ MORE: Convoy of truckers opposed to COVID-19 restrictions passes through Wisconsin ﻿ COPYRIGHT 2022...
Man electrocuted when falling wire hits vehicle, Madison police say

MADISON, Wis. — A 38-year-old man is dead after being electrocuted on Madison’s south side Tuesday, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said a company was trimming trees near the intersection of West Broadway and Hoboken Road around 12:20 p.m. when a branch got stuck in a wire. When an employee...
Third threat called in, two small fires set at Madison Memorial High School Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. — In separate incidents, two small fires were lit in two bathrooms at Madison Memorial High School and another threat was called in for the school for the third day in a row Wednesday. District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said staff responded within seconds to extinguish the fires. The fires were lit near the door of the bathrooms, and...
SSM Health to give MPD K9s new training location

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department’s K9s have a new place to train. SSM Health is letting MPD use its recently vacated building on Fish Hatchery Road Wednesday. This will allow officers to work on real-world search and discovery scenarios with the dogs. “We are grateful to SSM Health for allowing us to use the Fish Hatchery Road location,”...
