ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diets

Cochrane review of low-carb diets

zoeharcombe.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article* A 456 page Cochrane review has been published. It examined low-carbohydrate diets vs balanced-carbohydrate diets for reducing weight and cardiovascular risk. This note focuses on the weight comparisons. * As with most studies that claim to review low-carbohydrate diets, this didn't study low-carbohydrate diets. The accepted definition of...

www.zoeharcombe.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

55 Low-Carb and Keto Vegetable Recipes That Will Have You Reaching for Seconds

If you just started following a ketogenic diet, you may be wondering, “What vegetables can I eat on keto?”. Even though you need to restrict carbohydrates, that doesn’t mean you have to give up your veggies! There are plenty of vegetables you can still enjoy and this handy guide will introduce you to some of the best low-carb and keto vegetables around.
RECIPES
sciencealert.com

Is a Low-Carb Diet So Much Better For Weight Loss? A New Review Brings The Evidence

In the 1970s, low-carb diets were all the rage. The Dr Atkin's Diet Revolution book claimed carbohydrate restriction was a "high calorie way to stay thin forever". Carbohydrates are found in breads, cereals and other grains, fruit, vegetables and milk. They're also in ultra-processed fast foods, cakes, chips and soft drinks.
DIETS
The Independent

Personal trainer, 29, died after making caffeine drink equivalent to 200 cups of coffee

A father died after accidentally downing caffeine powder as strong as 200 cups of coffee, an inquest heard.Personal trainer Thomas Mansfield, 29, ordered a 100g packet of caffeine powder to make supplement drinks at his family home.But he accidentally made a mixture containing seven times the recommended dose before he “necked” it.His heartbroken widow Suzannah said her “really healthy” husband then began “clutching his chest” on the sofa.An inquest heard Mr Mansfield, of Colwyn Bay, North Wales, had ordered the powder from supplement company Blackburn Distributions.The recommended serving of the powder is 60mg to 300mg twice a day – but...
CELEBRITIES
Healthline

Low Carb Meals: 12 Healthy Options You Can Prep in No Time

Low carb diets may offer many health benefits, such as weight loss and better blood sugar control, but prepping low carb meals may seem daunting at first — especially if you have a busy schedule (. However, numerous tasty low carb meals require minimal prep and only a handful...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noakes Windt
MedicalXpress

Researchers find that blood pressure medications impact brain function

Published in Science, University of Minnesota Medical School researchers found that blood pressure medications have an unanticipated effect on the brain. The research team discovered that drugs used to treat blood pressure unexpectedly increase the effect of opioids that the brain naturally produces. This can fine-tune the function of a specific brain circuit and counteract the addictive properties of opiates like fentanyl, which are used to treat pain.
SCIENCE
Santa Clarita Radio

Exipure Reviews – What Are Customers Saying About Exipure Diet Pills?

Exipure is a herbal blend put together with a handful of well-researched ingredients for easier weight loss. As mentioned on its official website, the manufacturers take pride in its all-natural composition with zero additives, synthetics, or chemicals which potentially makes it a safer solution for everyday use. The weight loss...
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicalXpress

Low-meat and meat-free diets associated with lower overall cancer risk

Eating meat five times or less per week is associated with a lower overall cancer risk, according to a study published in the open access journal BMC Medicine. Cody Watling and colleagues from the University of Oxford, UK investigated the relationship between diet and cancer risk by analysing data collected from 472,377 British adults who were recruited to the UK Biobank between 2006 and 2010. Participants, who were aged between 40 and 70 years, reported how frequently they ate meat and fish and the researchers calculated the incidence of new cancers that developed over an average period of 11 years using health records. They accounted for diabetes status and sociodemographic, socioeconomic and lifestyle factors in their analyses. 247,571 (52%) of participants ate meat more than five times per week, 205,382 (44%) of participants ate meat five or less times per week, 10,696 (2%) ate fish but not meat, and 8,685 (2%) were vegetarian or vegan. 54,961 participants (12%) developed cancer during the study period.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diets
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Nutrition
UPI News

Low-meat, meat-free diets may reduce cancer risk, study finds

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Eating less meat per week appears to lower a person's risk for cancer, a study published Wednesday by the journal BMC Medicine found. The risk for cancer is 2% lower among people who eat meat five times or less per week compared to those who consume more, the data showed.
CANCER
Fstoppers

What Happens to Your Body When You Haven’t Drunk Alcohol for 28 Days

An ordinary person with an average income drinks about 9.5 liters of alcohol a year, according to statistics. And this person is not addicted to alcohol — they just like to spend time with their friends and have a few drinks. Sometimes they take a break during the week and drink just a little bit, maybe having one glass of wine before bed to relieve stress. What would happen to the body of this person if they quit drinking for 28 days?
LIFESTYLE
NWI.com

10 low-carb meals to order when dining at NWI restaurants

If you're one of the people who has jumped on the keto train and committed to a lifestyle that is heavy on fresh vegetables and fruits and protein and light on the carbs, dining out can be a bit daunting. What do you do when you head out to have...
FOOD & DRINKS
Medical News Today

The best low carb cereals of 2022

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Low carb cereals are a type of cereal low in refined carbohydrates and often have higher values of protein and fiber. Low carb diets may have several benefits, including reducing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
FOOD & DRINKS
MedicalXpress

New research suggests a causal link between blood group and severe COVID-19

A new study has analyzed over 3000 proteins to identify which are causally linked to the development of severe COVID-19. This is the first study to assess such a large number of proteins for their connection to COVID-19. The findings provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
YOGA
Fstoppers

What Happen to Your Body If You Start Eating 2-3 Boiled Eggs a Day

Eggs are incredibly rich in nutrients such as proteins, vitamins (A, B2, B6, B12, D, E) and minerals (zinc, thiamin, riboflavin folate, phosphorous, magnesium, selenium iron, and copper), and also essential omega-3 fatty acids. Besides, despite what a lot of people think, eggs are rather low in calories, which makes...
NUTRITION
The Independent

Woman criticised for secretly filming ‘ego lifter’ at the gym

A woman who secretly recorded a man at the gym, who she described as an “ego lifter”, has been called out on social media.In a video shared to TikTok, user dvniel_73 could be seen working out behind a man lifting weights.“This ego lifter at Gold’s [a US-based gym chain] kept going in front of me just to do these half ass raps,” a caption on the video said.In response, personal trainer and fellow TikTok user Joey Swoll shared his insight on what he believes may have been going on, and why the man had gone in front of the woman.“So,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy