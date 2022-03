While most people think of the President of the United States when the agency actually does investigations outside of the White House,. We have an integrated mission of protection and financial investigations to ensure the safety and security of our protectees, key locations, and events of national significance. We also protect the integrity of our currency, and investigate crimes against the U.S. financial system committed by criminals around the world and in cyberspace.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO