Crash sparks car fire near Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person sustained a minor injury in a crash that led to a car fire near Holland Monday morning.

It happened around 4:40 a.m. on the eastbound I-196 Business Loop at 112th Avenue in Holland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a Nissan Altima rear-ended a Toyota Rav4 that was stopped at the red light at the intersection. The Altima then caught fire.

Firefighters doused the flames. The Business Loop was closed for more than an hour while emergency crews responded and cleaned up.

The driver of the Altima, a 28-year-old Norton Shores man, was taken to the hospital with a possible minor head injury.

The driver of the Rav4, a 56-year-old Holland man, wasn’t hurt.

