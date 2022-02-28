Profiles in Black Creativity: Cindy Hernandez is Committed to Celebrating Black People

Authentic representation is of the utmost importance to Carlyle Garrick. As witnessed by his work on Apple’s stylish “Fly Market” spot for the iPhone X’s Pay function, Media Art Lab’s associate creative director clarifies that Blackness is not only global, but that it can also shape the culture.
Politics can often feel like a topic to avoid or a space devoid of creativity. But for Mia Logan, vp of digital advocacy at Fenton Communications, the 2020 election cycle was more of an opportunity for uniting under a common agenda than it was a moment to shy away from.
Atlanta agency Six Degrees is gaining traction with high-profile celebrity campaigns. The duo that founded the agency in 2018—Brian “Bwrightous” Wright and Desmond Attmore—have worked with brands like Foot Locker, SoundCloud and Amazon Music. They’ve done it, they say, without ever having to pitch business in the traditional way.
Click here to read the full article. The NAACP Image Awards ceremony celebrates its 53rd year on February 26, commemorating more achievements by people of color than ever before: in addition to its multiple Outstanding Motion Picture, Television, Recording and Literary awards, the organization selected Nikole Hannah-Jones as its second-ever Social Justice Impact Award recipient, and has also added five new categories recognizing podcasts and social media.
After last year’s ceremony, which like many other awards shows was held remotely due to the pandemic, the prospect of packing a live stage with honorees while Anthony Anderson hosts for his eighth time...
Julia Fox is revealing more details about her whirlwind romance with Kanye West. The Uncut Gems actress, 32, spoke about the criticism she's received after being linked to the Donda musician, 44, in an interview with The New York Times published Thursday. "It's not real," said Fox. "It's only happening...
We spoke to community members, healthcare experts, and more in celebration of Black History Month and the accomplishments of Black leaders both past and present. Legacy of 'The Facts' publisher lives on as new voices in media amplify his contributions. When Fitzgerald Beaver arrived in Seattle, he noticed it no...
Brooklyn-based associate creative director Candace Faircloth isn’t afraid of a little competition, and her work with challenger brand Freshworks proves it. Kennyatta Collins is a strategist, photographer and Adweek contributor living in Miami.
For content manager and social media lead Nikeya Alfred, healthcare in the Black community isn’t just a political issue—it’s also a personal one. When her grandmother died from cardiovascular disease in May 2021, Alfred decided to use her skills as a content and branding manager to help spearhead a health initiative, The K Health HBCU, to encourage Black college students to be more proactive about caring for their health.
Digital Editors Chloé Harper Gold and Colin Daniels and special guest Derek Walker, founder of Columbia, S.C. agency brown & browner join Shannon to discuss Adweek’s Profiles in Black Creativity spotlight series, which was originally started by Walker. During the conversation, they discuss the origins of the series and highlight some of this year’s featured talent.
Santana and Deelishis initially met through Instagram in late 2019. The two eventually married six months later and separated on Nov. 7 as Santana states that their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”. Deelishis posted a since-deleted message on her Instagram account that read “I married...
IPG creative agency Elephant has promoted Chris May to the newly created position of chief creative officer. May, one of Elephant’s founding members, was previously executive creative director. In his new role he will be tasked with establishing the creative vision for Elephant, as well as attracting and retaining top creatives and diverse talent. He will report directly to Elephant CEO Eric Moore.
Tim Considine, an actor, writer, photographer, and historian known for his roles on My Three Sons, The Hardy Boys, and The Adventures of Spin and Marty, has passed away at the age of 81. The news was confirmed via Considine's son, Christopher, to The Hollywood Reporter, who revealed that he passed away on Thursday, March 3rd, at his home in Mar Vista, California. The cause of death has not been publicly revealed.
As this series comes to a close, the desire to be aspirational—inspirational, even—rings hollow. For many, Black History Month is little more than an opportunity to misappropriate and exploit Black culture for financial or reputational benefit—often both. It’s a performative gesture for people, companies and institutions who otherwise ignore Black people, and our cries for our lives to matter, the other 337 days out of the year.
-Agency Walrus has launched sustainable clothing brand Fair Harbor’s first national campaign promoting the brand’s non-chafing men’s swim trunks. It enlisted a gruff sea captain to deliver the message men can get rid of their mesh-lined swim trunks and go for more comfort. Fair Harbor was founded...
Veronica Marshall is founder of The Humanity Lab, a collective of 200+ creators, storytellers, digital natives and data miners who desire to contribute in-kind to the anti-racism, pro-humanity movement. In her day job, she is a creative instigator at MSL Group. Learn more about her at www.veronica-marshall.com.
TikTok allows users to add videos to their Favorites so that they can easily view them later on. Users can also organize the videos they’ve favorited into collections for even easier browsing. For instance, if someone routinely favorites recipe videos, they may want to create a collection for the recipe videos they’ve favorited.
While the technology and fashion industries might seem worlds apart, Samsung has been bridging the divide through unusual collaborations with designers such as Thom Browne, Aurélie Fontan and Charlie Casely-Hayford. Its latest project sees the tech brand team up with up-and-coming Scottish fashion designer Charles Jeffrey and pop star Charli XCX to create an otherworldly film shot entirely after dark.
Comments / 0