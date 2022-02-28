ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Profiles in Black Creativity: Cindy Hernandez is Committed to Celebrating Black People

AdWeek
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCindy Hernandez understands firsthand how much of an impact...

www.adweek.com

AdWeek

Profiles in Black Creativity: Mia Logan Unites Strategy With Advocacy

Politics can often feel like a topic to avoid or a space devoid of creativity. But for Mia Logan, vp of digital advocacy at Fenton Communications, the 2020 election cycle was more of an opportunity for uniting under a common agenda than it was a moment to shy away from.
SOCIETY
Variety

NAACP Image Awards to Celebrate Black Creatives, Stress Importance of Midterm Elections

Click here to read the full article. The NAACP Image Awards ceremony celebrates its 53rd year on February 26, commemorating more achievements by people of color than ever before: in addition to its multiple Outstanding Motion Picture, Television, Recording and Literary awards, the organization selected Nikole Hannah-Jones as its second-ever Social Justice Impact Award recipient, and has also added five new categories recognizing podcasts and social media.   After last year’s ceremony, which like many other awards shows was held remotely due to the pandemic, the prospect of packing a live stage with honorees while Anthony Anderson hosts for his eighth time...
SOCIETY
KING-5

Celebrating Black History Month

We spoke to community members, healthcare experts, and more in celebration of Black History Month and the accomplishments of Black leaders both past and present. Legacy of 'The Facts' publisher lives on as new voices in media amplify his contributions. When Fitzgerald Beaver arrived in Seattle, he noticed it no...
SEATTLE, WA
AdWeek

Profiles in Black Creativity: Nikeya Alfred Builds Pathways to Proactive Healthcare

For content manager and social media lead Nikeya Alfred, healthcare in the Black community isn’t just a political issue—it’s also a personal one. When her grandmother died from cardiovascular disease in May 2021, Alfred decided to use her skills as a content and branding manager to help spearhead a health initiative, The K Health HBCU, to encourage Black college students to be more proactive about caring for their health.
SOCIETY
AdWeek

Adweek Podcast: Profiles in Black Creativity

Digital Editors Chloé Harper Gold and Colin Daniels and special guest Derek Walker, founder of Columbia, S.C. agency brown & browner join Shannon to discuss Adweek’s Profiles in Black Creativity spotlight series, which was originally started by Walker. During the conversation, they discuss the origins of the series and highlight some of this year’s featured talent.
COLUMBIA, SC
Black Enterprise

Central Park Five’s Raymond Santana Files for Divorce from ‘Flavor of Love 2’ Winner Deelishis — and It’s Getting Messy

Santana and Deelishis initially met through Instagram in late 2019. The two eventually married six months later and separated on Nov. 7 as Santana states that their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”. Deelishis posted a since-deleted message on her Instagram account that read “I married...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
AdWeek

Elephant Appoints Its First Ever Chief Creative Officer, Chris May

IPG creative agency Elephant has promoted Chris May to the newly created position of chief creative officer. May, one of Elephant’s founding members, was previously executive creative director. In his new role he will be tasked with establishing the creative vision for Elephant, as well as attracting and retaining top creatives and diverse talent. He will report directly to Elephant CEO Eric Moore.
BUSINESS
ComicBook

Tim Considine, Spin and Marty and My Three Sons Actor, Dies at 81

Tim Considine, an actor, writer, photographer, and historian known for his roles on My Three Sons, The Hardy Boys, and The Adventures of Spin and Marty, has passed away at the age of 81. The news was confirmed via Considine's son, Christopher, to The Hollywood Reporter, who revealed that he passed away on Thursday, March 3rd, at his home in Mar Vista, California. The cause of death has not been publicly revealed.
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

The Cost of Progress Beyond Performance

As this series comes to a close, the desire to be aspirational—inspirational, even—rings hollow. For many, Black History Month is little more than an opportunity to misappropriate and exploit Black culture for financial or reputational benefit—often both. It’s a performative gesture for people, companies and institutions who otherwise ignore Black people, and our cries for our lives to matter, the other 337 days out of the year.
SOCIETY
AdWeek

Monday Stir

-Agency Walrus has launched sustainable clothing brand Fair Harbor’s first national campaign promoting the brand’s non-chafing men’s swim trunks. It enlisted a gruff sea captain to deliver the message men can get rid of their mesh-lined swim trunks and go for more comfort. Fair Harbor was founded...
BEAUTY & FASHION
AdWeek

Veronica Marshall

Veronica Marshall is founder of The Humanity Lab, a collective of 200+ creators, storytellers, digital natives and data miners who desire to contribute in-kind to the anti-racism, pro-humanity movement. In her day job, she is a creative instigator at MSL Group. Learn more about her at www.veronica-marshall.com.
ENTERTAINMENT
AdWeek

TikTok: How to Organize Your Favorite Videos Into Collections

TikTok allows users to add videos to their Favorites so that they can easily view them later on. Users can also organize the videos they’ve favorited into collections for even easier browsing. For instance, if someone routinely favorites recipe videos, they may want to create a collection for the recipe videos they’ve favorited.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AdWeek

Samsung's Fashion Film Stars Charli XCX Frolicking in a Fantasy World After Dark

While the technology and fashion industries might seem worlds apart, Samsung has been bridging the divide through unusual collaborations with designers such as Thom Browne, Aurélie Fontan and Charlie Casely-Hayford. Its latest project sees the tech brand team up with up-and-coming Scottish fashion designer Charles Jeffrey and pop star Charli XCX to create an otherworldly film shot entirely after dark.
BEAUTY & FASHION

