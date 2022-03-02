ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Pregnant women and thousands of other hospital patients in Ukraine could be in danger as the Russian invasion cuts off supplies of vital oxygen tanks

By Dr. Catherine Schuster-Bruce
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06MvTu_0eR7DydX00
A staff member tends to a newborn in the bomb shelter of a maternity hospital on March 2 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

  • Ukrainian hospitals could soon run out of oxygen, putting lives at risk, the WHO has warned.
  • Trucks are unable to transport oxygen from plants to hospitals across the country, it said.
  • Oxygen is crucial to treat people who are sick from trauma, pregnancy complications, and infections.

Hospitals in Ukraine could soon run out of oxygen, putting thousands of lives at risk, the World Health Organization (WHO)  has warned.

"The oxygen supply situation is nearing a very dangerous point in Ukraine," Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general and Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe said in a joint statement Sunday.

"The majority of hospitals could exhaust their oxygen reserves within the next 24 hours. Some have already run out," they said.

Oxygen is crucial to treat people who are sick from pregnancy complications, trauma and infections, including COVID-19.

Russia invaded Ukraine Thursday and several cities have come under attack . The UN warned Saturday that increasing numbers of casualties, coupled with the spread of COVID-19 as more Ukrainians got displaced, would put "additional pressure on the country's already-stretched health system."

More than 160,000 people have been internally displaced and more than 116,000 have fled to neighboring countries, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a report , citing the UN refugee agency.

Tedros and Kluge said that trucks were unable to transport oxygen supplies to hospitals across Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv. There were also shortages of zeolite, a chemical used to create safe medical oxygen, they said.

Hospitals services were already jeopardized by power shortages and ambulances carrying patients were at risk of getting caught in the crossfire, the WHO officials added.

The WHO is now looking to increase Ukraine's oxygen supply from other countries, Tedros and Kluge said.

"It is imperative to ensure that lifesaving medical supplies – including oxygen –  reach those who need them," they said.

Insider's live blog of the invasion is covering developments as they happen.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Daily Mail

'God save the Queen!': Ukrainian troops say British NLAW missiles are a 'game-changer' as they train to fight Russian forces and warn 'crazy' Putin: 'We will kill for our homeland'

These are the Ukrainian troops who will face down Russian tanks armed with British NLAW missiles if Vladimir Putin gives the green light to invade. 'God Save the Queen!' bellowed Lieutenant Colonel Ihor Bezogluk, as he welcomed MailOnline journalists to a base 50 miles north of Kyiv where his troops were training to use the NLAWS (Next generation Light Anti-Tank Weapons).
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russian soldiers being fired while invading Ukraine

In a video circulating on social media on Thursday, a Russian soldier appeared to claim he and other soldiers deployed in Ukraine were being ordered by their superiors to sign papers retroactively firing them in what may be a move to deny their involvement in the invasion. The Moscow-based Conflict...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Ukraine#Oxygen#Europe#Russian#Un#Ukrainians
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

The Big Ugly Fellas arrive in UK: US B-52 long-range bombers land in Britain to join Nato mission after practising airstrikes with British forward controllers as Putin's forces continue to menace Ukraine

Bombers from the US's flying forces jetted into RAF Fairford this morning in a thinly-veiled show of strength as Russia continued to mass near Ukraine. The four B-52 Stratofortress aircraft - with call signs HATE 11, HATE 12, HATE 13 AND HATE 14 - arrived at the Gloucestershire grounds this morning.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

The $220million U.S. Air Force spy plane roaming the empty skies above Ukraine: How high-tech drone has circled above Russian troops for hours at a time during the standoff with Putin

While Ukraine's airspace has been largely empty amid the crisis with Russia, a remotely piloted U.S. military vehicle called the RQ-4 Global Hawk has flown over the country in circles for hours at a time. Over the past month, two of the spy planes have travelled on regular missions from...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

417K+
Followers
26K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy