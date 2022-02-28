ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Analyzing A TikTok Trend: Is Tongue Scraping Safe, And Is It A Good Idea?

By John Shumway
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PwiYX_0eR7Djds00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You never know these days what is going to show up on TikTok as the latest trend or craze some causing health concerns — but the newest one, involving tongue scraping, is quite the opposite, and is one that should be encouraged.

The first question — what is a tongue scraper?

“There are either metal or plastic device that you use and you scrape it across your tongue and it removes bacteria that harbor on your tongue,” said Dr. Katie Polley-Schemel.

The bacteria that the scrapers move is the type that hides behind the bumps on your tongue that contain the taste buds.

“Bacteria that cause gum disease, cavities, and bad breath tend to harbor around those papilla and the toothbrush doesn’t do a great job at cleaning it off,” Dr. Polley-Schemel said.

This means that tongue scraping is indeed a good idea.

“Absolutely. I recommend it for all of my patients,” Dr. Polley-Schemel said.

One might wonder why a thing like tongue scraping would become a TikTok trend, but it’s thought that people like things involving self-care.

Dr. Polley-Schemel says that it is possible to hurt yourself while performing tongue scraping, saying that you only want to use light pressure.

She added that she recommends tongue scraping every time you brush your teeth — so, morning and night.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

What is the TikTok cash-stuffing trend?

WHEN it comes to money - saving is harder than you think. This new TikTok trend makes it easy to maximize your budget and minimize your spending. The cash-stuffing trend is a new name for an old-school, money saving method. Videos under the #CashStuffing hashtag are piling on views from...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Scrape#Gum Disease#Plastic#Kdka
Elite Daily

The 27 Funniest Emoji Combos Currently Trending On TikTok

One of the biggest lasting trends to go viral on TikTok has involved replacing colloquial phrases with emojis — and some of these emoji "recipes" are pure genius. Whether you're looking to infuse a comment with more personality or try out some of these combinations via text, these funny emoji combos on TikTok are perfect for when words just don't quite cut it. Here are some of the best emoji combinations currently trending on the app.
RECIPES
FOX21News.com

Good trends, bad trends, and Krista’s favorite trend

Just a couple months into 2022 is the perfect time to talk about which trends from the past should stay or go away. Randy Bell with Colorado First Time Home Buyer chats with Krista about the trends he’s seen buyers “oooh-ing and ahhh-ing” over. Plus, Krista talks her favorite thing… CLOSETS!
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Personal trainer, 29, died after making caffeine drink equivalent to 200 cups of coffee

A father died after accidentally downing caffeine powder as strong as 200 cups of coffee, an inquest heard.Personal trainer Thomas Mansfield, 29, ordered a 100g packet of caffeine powder to make supplement drinks at his family home.But he accidentally made a mixture containing seven times the recommended dose before he “necked” it.His heartbroken widow Suzannah said her “really healthy” husband then began “clutching his chest” on the sofa.An inquest heard Mr Mansfield, of Colwyn Bay, North Wales, had ordered the powder from supplement company Blackburn Distributions.The recommended serving of the powder is 60mg to 300mg twice a day – but...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
country1037fm.com

Check Out These Trending TikTok 2022 Wedding Trends

It can be overwhelming planning a wedding, just like many other things trends come and go quickly. You want those photos to be timeless and not something you cringe at a few years later. But you also want your guests to have a good time, and to stay on somewhat of a budget. But where do you go to know what is trendy? In 2022 many brides are turning to TikTok to keep up with wedding trends.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
MedicalXpress

Researchers find that blood pressure medications impact brain function

Published in Science, University of Minnesota Medical School researchers found that blood pressure medications have an unanticipated effect on the brain. The research team discovered that drugs used to treat blood pressure unexpectedly increase the effect of opioids that the brain naturally produces. This can fine-tune the function of a specific brain circuit and counteract the addictive properties of opiates like fentanyl, which are used to treat pain.
SCIENCE
CBS Pittsburgh

National Day Of Unplugging: Disconnecting With The Phone, Reconnecting With Life

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Did you know that today is the “National Day of Unplugging?” It’s a day to disconnect from your devices and see what else is going on in the world. It sounds easy enough, but for most of us, it’s not that easy. The more connected you are, the tougher the task. “It’s also just part of what we do every day,” said Dr. Gary Swanson, a behavioral health specialist. Dr. Swanson also said that it’s still a bit excessive. “Kids eight to 12 are spending about four to six hours a day on. Teens are spending nine...
HEALTH
WCNC

YouDay: Good vs. God ideas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Civil rights icon Medgar Evers once said, "You can kill a man, but you can't kill an idea." People have asked me what is the difference between a good idea and a God idea: a good idea you are willing to walk away from if it doesn't work, and a God idea haunts you until it's complete.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Telegraph

Men and midlife tweakments: Is it ever a good idea?

It seems that more men than ever are booking in for tweakments.You only need to take one look at Hollywood for guidance on where - and where not - to start. The A Star Is Born actor Bradley Cooper, 47, raised eyebrows (for those with the ability to) on Sunday night at the Screen Actor Guild Awards where he appeared with a remarkably smoother complexion.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Pittsburgh

Fitbit Recalls Ionic Smartwatches Due To Burn Hazard

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SAN FRANCISCO (KDKA) – After more than 100 reports of the battery overheating and nearly 80 reports of burn injuries due to it, Fitbit is recalling one of their smartwatches. The Ionic smartwatch from Fitbit has sold nearly a million units in the United States and the company along with the Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued the recall for four models of the watch. Included are the slate blue/burnt orange, charcoal/smoke gray, blue-gray/silver-gray, and Adidas Edition. Consumers are being told to immediately stop using the product, and contact Fitbit to receive pre-paid packaging to return to the device. Once the company receives the device, customers will get a refund of $299 as well as a discount code for 40% off of Fitbit products. Fitbit sold these watches at Best Buy, Kohl’s, Target, Amazon, and other retailers. To get more information on the recall, head to the CPSC’s website.
ELECTRONICS
CBS Pittsburgh

Hey Ray! Your Cereal May Be Magnetic

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Breakfast is the first meal of the day. For many, breakfast comes in the form of cereal. There is a lot of science that happens in that bowl that you may not be aware of, though. (Photo Courtesy Ray Petelin) Let’s take a look at this cereal. I floated some O’s in water because I didn’t want to waste expensive milk. The experiment works the same with both water and milk. I then took a very strong magnet, and placed that in the bowl. The Os started to follow the magnet, meaning this cereal is magnetic! (Photo...
SCIENCE
Salon

Dogs can get a canine form of dementia — and it is very similar to the human version

If you have ever been close with a dog, the chances are that you have wondered what your canine companion might be thinking. As time goes on and your relationship grows — whether as a primary owner, a family member or an occasional visitor — you will probably ask yourself if the dog remembers you. Like our human friends and family, we would like to think that, even if we are not in the room, dogs still think about us.
PETS
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
47K+
Followers
26K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy