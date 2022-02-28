ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Predicting the total PAHs concentrations in sediments from selected congeners using a multiple linear relationship

By Weiwei Wang
Cover picture for the articleIn this study, we observed that four congeners, including naphthalene (Nap), acenaphthylene (Acy), phenanthrene (Phe), and benz(a)anthracene (BaA), are the characteristic congeners for predicting the emission and the sediment concentrations of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). A novel multiple relationship of the total PAHs concentrations (Câˆ‘PAHs) in sediments with the concentrations of...

Nature.com

Sex-dependent relationship of C-reactive protein levels with HDL-cholesterol and HDL-phospholipid concentrations in children

Obesity has been consistently associated with inflammation but the influence of HDL on this association remains under study. Our study analyzes the influence of obesity-related parameters in the relationship of high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP) with HDL-cholesterol and HDL-phospholipid in male and female adolescents. The study sample population comprised 350 males and 401 females aged 12 to 16Â years. Information regarding anthropometric parameters, HDL-cholesterol, HDL-phospholipid, adiponectin, leptin, insulin, and hs-CRP concentrations was available. hs-CRP levels were inversely related to HDL-cholesterol and HDL-phospholipid in males but not in females, and were positively related to leptin concentrations in both sexes but were not related to adiponectin levels. In regression analyses, HDL-phospholipid and leptin appeared significantly associated to hs-CRP in males in a model explaining 14.3% of hs-CRP variation. In females, only leptin appeared related to hs-CRP concentrations. After adjusting by leptin and adiponectin, males in the highest hs-CRP tertile showed significantly lower levels of HDL-cholesterol and HDL-phospholipid than those in tertiles 1 and 2, while no significant differences in HDL-cholesterol and HDL-phospholipid concentrations by hs-CRP tertile were observed in females. In summary, high hs-CRP levels were associated with lower plasma HDL-cholesterol and HDL-phospholipid concentrations in male adolescents irrespective of adipokines, while in females, HDL-related parameters are not associated with hs-CRP concentrations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effect of phosphate and ammonium concentrations, total suspended solids and alkalinity on lignin-induced struvite precipitation

To solve the problems of eutrophication and resource crisis, the recovery of phosphorus by struvite (NH4MgPO4Â·6H2O) precipitation has become a focus of recent research. The feasibility of using Kraft lignin powder as a seed to promote struvite precipitation has been demonstrated in the previous study. In this study, the effect of lignin in promoting struvite precipitation in synthetic wastewater with different characteristics was investigated. Lignin-induced struvite crystallization was tested under various initial concentrations of PO4"“P and NH4"“N, total suspended solids (TSS) and alkalinity. At pH 7.9, the enhancement of PO4"“P recovery remains around 45% under different PO4"“P and NH4"“N concentrations. Moreover, lignin is more effective under relatively lower alkalinity and still workable to reduce co-precipitates potential under higher alkalinity. Also, the effect of TSS on PO4"“P recovery is not significant. Overall, the effect of lignin in promoting phosphorus recovery is relatively stable and can be used in synthetic wastewater with different characteristics.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: RNA-seq analysis reveals the genes/pathways responsible for genetic plasticity of rice to varying environmental conditions on direct-sowing and transplanting

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06009-w, published online 10 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in the BioProject ID number where "PRJNA805549" was incorrectly given as "PRJNA 828053". The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Division of Biochemistry, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Sealing mechanism study of laryngeal mask airways via 3D modelling and finite element analysis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06908-y, published online 21 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Meiling Liu and Junfeng Chen were omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to meilingliu@163.com and drchenjf@126.com. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Thermally activated delayed fluorescence (TADF) organic molecules for efficient X-ray scintillation and imaging

In the version of this article initially published, the scale bars in Fig. 4, panels b, e and g, were sized incorrectly and are now replaced, while the Fig. 4e,g scale bars were mislabeled ("2 mm" and "5 mm" are changed to now read "5 mm" and "1 cm," respectively). The errors affected the presentation of the figure, but do not impact the conclusions in the paper. The changes have been made in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
Fortune

Anger explodes at Germany, Italy, and Hungary over Europe’s failure to cut Russia off from SWIFT payment network

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As Russian troops enter Kyiv and the European Union prepares to sign off on fresh sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, there is widespread fury against the countries that are blocking the heaviest potential sanctions.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends an Important Warning to Ukrainians

Like the rest of the world, Elon Musk seems to be following the Russian war in Ukraine closely. The CEO of the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to monitor access to the means of communication allowing Ukrainians not to be cut off from the world and above all to continue to tell the world about their daily life in order to avoid Russian propaganda.
BUSINESS

