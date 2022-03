Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum will host its annual Founder’s Day next month in honor of Harry Thomas Wilks. "Pyramid Hill is pleased to offer free admission March 11, the birthday of founder Harry T. Wilks," Bryan Knicely, executive director of the Hamilton museum, said in a release. "Harry’s legacy for the park and the community live on as we celebrate the 25th anniversary this year. This incredible asset belongs to the community now, and we have Harry to thank for that."

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO