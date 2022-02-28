ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warming, increase in precipitation, and irrigation enhance greening in High Mountain Asia

By Fadji Zaouna Maina
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 43 (2022) Cite this article. High-Mountain Asia exhibits one of the highest increases in vegetation greenness on Earth, subsequently influencing the exchange of water and energy between the land surface and the atmosphere. Given the strong interactions between the hydrosphere, the biosphere, and...

www.nature.com

Comments / 1

Related
Nature.com

Carbon peak and its mitigation implications for China in the post-pandemic era

China's carbon peak greatly impacts global climate targets. Limited studies have comprehensively analyzed the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic, changing emission network, and recent carbon intensity (CI) reduction on the carbon peak and the corresponding mitigation implications. Using a unique dataset at different levels, we project China's CO2 emission by 2035 and analyze the time, volume, driver patterns, complex emission network, and policy implications of China's carbon peak in the post- pandemic era. We develop an ensemble time-series model with machine learning approaches as the projection benchmark, and show that China's carbon peak will be achieved by 2021"“2026 with"‰>"‰80% probability. Most Chinese cities and counties have not achieved carbon peaks response to the priority-peak policy and the current implementation of CI reduction should thus be strengthened. While there is a "trade off" between the application of carbon emission reduction technology and economic recovery in the post-pandemic era, a close cooperation of interprovincial CO2 emission is also warranted.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Enhanced Arctic warming amplification revealed in a low-emission scenario

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 27 (2022) Cite this article. The Arctic region has warmed faster than the global mean in past decades. Future climate change projections also suggest this Arctic warming amplification will continue. Here, using 50-member historical and future scenario simulations by a single climate model, we find that Arctic warming amplification is stronger in a low-emission scenario, compared to a high-emission scenario, after the mid-2040s. This is because in the low-emission scenario, sea ice continues to exist beyond 2040 and the ice-albedo feedback therefore maintains Arctic warming, unlike other latitudes. By contrast, in the high-emission scenario summer sea ice melts away by about 2050. Multi-model analyses show that the strength of Arctic amplification in the low-emission scenario is highly correlated with the amount of sea-ice reduction, whereas this relationship weakens in the high-emission scenario. Our results indicate that climate change mitigation may have a side effect because Arctic warming persists even if the global warming is stabilized.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

On track to achieve no net loss of forest at Madagascar's biggest mine

Meeting the UN Sustainable Development Goals requires reconciling development with biodiversity conservation. Governments and lenders increasingly call for major industrial developments to offset unavoidable biodiversity loss but there are few robust evaluations of whether offset interventions ensure no net loss of biodiversity. We focus on the biodiversity offsets associated with the high-profile Ambatovy mine in Madagascar and evaluate their effectiveness at delivering no net loss of forest. As part of their efforts to mitigate biodiversity loss, Ambatovy compensate for forest clearance at the mine site by slowing deforestation driven by small-scale agriculture elsewhere. Using a range of methods, including extensive robustness checks exploring 116 alternative model specifications, we show that the offsets are on track to avert as much deforestation as was caused by the mine. This encouraging result shows that biodiversity offsetting can contribute towards mitigating environmental damage from a major industrial development, even within a weak state, but there remain important caveats with broad application. Our approach could serve as a template to facilitate other evaluations and so build a stronger evidence-base of the effectiveness of no net loss interventions.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Density of invasive western honey bee (Apis mellifera) colonies in fragmented woodlands indicates potential for large impacts on native species

Feral Apis mellifera colonies are widespread globally and cause ecological impacts as pollinators and competitors for food and nesting opportunities. The magnitude of impact depends on their population density, but knowledge of this density is poor. We document feral A. mellifera colonies at 69 per km2 in fragmented Eucalyptus woodlands in Australia, exceeding estimates from elsewhere in the world, and matched only by one other Australian study. We surveyed 52.5Â ha of woodland patches with 357 nest boxes installed to provide nesting opportunities for threatened vertebrates. Our sites covered a region of more than 140Â km across with repeated surveys over 3 to 6Â years. We show that nest box use by feral A. mellifera colonies is influenced by box design (p"‰="‰0.042), with weak evidence for an interactive effect of type of vegetation at a site (woodland remnants vs. replanting) and woody cover within 500Â m (p"‰="‰0.091). At 69 colonies per km2, this density is equivalent to the recommended stocking of hives for pollination of some crops and is therefore likely to influence pollination and lead to competition with other flower visitors. Apis mellifera is also likely to be competing for hollows with cavity dependent native fauna, especially in landscapes where there has been extensive tree removal.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deng
natureworldnews.com

Indian Infrastructures to Replace 70% of Sand in Concrete with Shredded Plastic

Indian researchers had thought of a unique method which tackles two of the biggest environmental issues - sand conservation and cutting down plastic. The team from Sona College of Technology, Salem, Tamil Nadu, developed a novel technology that will both save the nation's second-most used natural resource - sand - and help cut down the landfills created by waste plastic bottles, like hitting to birds with one stone as per The Weather Channel.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UN report paints bleak picture of climate danger ‘already upon us’

Climate change is causing widespread loss and damage to lives, livelihoods, homes and natural habitats – with more severe effects to come, the UN has said.Already some of the impacts of global warming are irreversible, as nature and humans are pushed to the limits of their ability to adapt to rising temperatures, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said.Any further delays to curb greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to already inevitable climate change will see humanity miss a “brief and rapidly closing window” to secure a liveable and sustainable future, the report warns.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the report...
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

UN: Droughts, less water in Europe as warming wrecks crops

LA HERRADURA, Spain (AP) - "Herders and farmers have their feet on the ground, but their eyes on the sky." The old saying is still popular in Spain's rural communities who, faced with recurrent droughts, have historically paraded sculptures of saints to pray for rain. The saints are out again...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Progress and prospects in magnetic topological materials

Magnetic topological materials represent a class of compounds with properties that are strongly influenced by the topology of their electronic wavefunctions coupled with the magnetic spin configuration. Such materials can support chiral electronic channels of perfect conduction, and can be used for an array of applications, from information storage and control to dissipationless spin and charge transport. Here we review the theoretical and experimental progress achieved in the field of magnetic topological materials, beginning with the theoretical prediction of the quantum anomalous Hall effect without Landau levels, and leading to the recent discoveries of magnetic Weyl semimetals and antiferromagnetic topological insulators. We outline recent theoretical progress that has resulted in the tabulation of, for the first time, all magnetic symmetry group representations and topology. We describe several experiments realizing Chern insulators, Weyl and Dirac magnetic semimetals, and an array of axionic and higher-order topological phases of matter, and we survey future perspectives.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irrigation Management#Irrigation Systems#Min#Ganges#Lai
natureworldnews.com

Study Looks to Dive Deeper at the Oceanic Carbon Cycling

Carbon ebbs and flows throughout Earth's processes are complicated and ever-changing events. Carbon is a migratory element that travels between the planet's atmosphere, ocean, soil, rock, and ice, changing forms along the route. This carbon cycling occurs in the ocean, partly due to a biological carbon pump (BCP). Atmospheric carbon...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Geologically rapid aqueous mineral alteration at subfreezing temperatures in icy worlds

The most active icy worlds such as Europa or Enceladus are predicted to host extensive aqueous alteration driven by water"“rock interactions at elevated temperatures1,2,3. On the other hand, it is assumed that such alteration is kinetically inhibited at the subzero temperatures of other icy worlds, such as the mid-sized moons of Saturn and Uranus or trans-Neptunian objects1,4. Here we perform aqueous alteration experiments on a chondrite-analogue material (olivine) and find that chemical alteration processes are still efficient at temperatures as low as âˆ’20"‰Â°C, as the presence of an unfrozen water film still allows olivine to dissolve in partially frozen alkaline solutions. We infer that aqueous alteration may be enhanced by salts and ammonia present in icy worlds, and therefore remains a geologically rapid process even at subzero temperatures. Our results imply that the primary chondritic minerals in most icy bodies exceeding 400"“500"‰km in diameter will be completely altered to hydrous secondary minerals early in their evolutionary histories.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Distribution and quantification of remotely generated Wigner negativity

Wigner negativity, as a well-known indicator of nonclassicality, plays an essential role in quantum computing and simulation using continuous-variable systems. The conditional preparation of Wigner-negative states through appropriate non-Gaussian operations on an auxiliary mode is common procedure in quantum optics experiments. Motivated by the demand of real-world quantum network, here we investigate the remote creation and distribution of Wigner negativity in the multipartite scenario from a quantitative perspective. By establishing a monogamy relation akin to the generalized Coffman-Kundu-Wootters inequality, we show that the amount of Wigner negativity cannot be freely distributed among different modes. Moreover, for photon subtraction-one of the main experimentally realized non-Gaussian operations-we provide an intuitive method to quantify remotely generated Wigner negativity. Our results pave the way for exploiting Wigner negativity as a valuable resource for numerous quantum information protocols based on non-Gaussian scenario.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
Nature.com

Cancer proteogenomics: current impact and future prospects

Genomic analyses in cancer have been enormously impactful, leading to the identification of driver mutations and development of targeted therapies. But the functions of the vast majority of somatic mutations and copy number variants in tumours remain unknown, and the causes of resistance to targeted therapies and methods to overcome them are poorly defined. Recent improvements in mass spectrometry-based proteomics now enable direct examination of the consequences of genomic aberrations, providing deep and quantitative characterization of tumour tissues. Integration of proteins and their post-translational modifications with genomic, epigenomic and transcriptomic data constitutes the new field of proteogenomics, and is already leading to new biological and diagnostic knowledge with the potential to improve our understanding of malignant transformation and therapeutic outcomes. In this Review we describe recent developments in proteogenomics and key findings from the proteogenomic analysis of a wide range of cancers. Considerations relevant to the selection and use of samples for proteogenomics and the current technologies used to generate, analyse and integrate proteomic with genomic data are described. Applications of proteogenomics in translational studies and immuno-oncology are rapidly emerging, and the prospect for their full integration into therapeutic trials and clinical care seems bright.
CANCER
Nature.com

Vegetable and fruit intake and the risk of bladder cancer: Japan Public Health Center-based prospective study

Vegetable and fruit consumption may have a protective effect against several types of cancer. However, evidence suggesting that increased intake of vegetables and fruits, their subtypes, or the antioxidant nutrients they contain in abundance decreases the risk of bladder cancer is limited. Methods. This study included 80,952 participants from the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Ultra-processed foods and cancer risk: from global food systems to individual exposures and mechanisms

Ultra-processed foods (UPFs) have become increasingly dominant globally, contributing to as much as 60% of total daily energy intake in some settings. Epidemiological evidence suggests this worldwide shift in food processing may partly be responsible for the global obesity epidemic and chronic disease burden. However, prospective studies examining the association between UPF consumption and cancer outcomes are limited. Available evidence suggests that UPFs may increase cancer risk via their obesogenic properties as well as through exposure to potentially carcinogenic compounds such as certain food additives and neoformed processing contaminants. We identify priority areas for future research and policy implications, including improved understanding of the potential dual harms of UPFs on the environment and cancer risk. The prevention of cancers related to the consumption of UPFs could be tackled using different strategies, including behaviour change interventions among consumers as well as bolder public health policies needed to improve food environments.
HEALTH
KQED

Finally, Some Hope on the Climate Front: Global Temperatures Will Stop Rising, If We Act Fast

One of the biggest obstacles to avoiding global climate breakdown is that so many people think there’s nothing we can do about it. They point out that record-breaking heat waves, fires and storms are already devastating communities and economies throughout the world. And they’ve long been told that temperatures will keep rising for decades to come, no matter how many solar panels replace oil derricks or how many meat-eaters go vegetarian. No wonder they think we’re doomed.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Author Correction: Time trend and Bayesian mapping of multiple myeloma incidence in Sardinia, Italy

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06745-z, published online 17 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Results section, under subheading "Geographic map of MM incidence",. "These are: Arborea (9 cases, likelihood ratio 20.2,Â P"‰="‰0.953), Padria (5 cases, likelihood ratio 20.2,Â P"‰="‰0.953), Benetutti (8 cases,...
WORLD
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Scalable two-step annealing method for preparing ultra-high-density single-atom catalyst libraries

In the version of article initially published, there was an omission in the affiliations listed for the last author Jiong Lu. A further affiliation to the Institute for Functional Intelligent Materials, National University of Singapore, Singapore, Singapore should have been included. The change has been made to the online version of the article.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Sealing mechanism study of laryngeal mask airways via 3D modelling and finite element analysis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06908-y, published online 21 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Meiling Liu and Junfeng Chen were omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to meilingliu@163.com and drchenjf@126.com. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy