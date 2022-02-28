ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Technological creep masks continued decline in a lobster (Homarus gammarus) fishery over a century

By Alf Ring Kleiven
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFishery-dependent data are frequently used to inform management decisions. However, inferences about stock development based on commercial data such as Catch-Per-Unit-Effort (CPUE) can be severely biased due to a phenomenon known as technological creep, where fishing technology improves over time. Here we show how trap improvement over nine decades has driven...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

