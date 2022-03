Good morning, Cincinnati! Here are five of the most important things you need to know to help start your busy business day:. Jamie Schwartz, a former campaign manager for U.S. Rep. Steve Chabot, R-Westwood, has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for stealing $1.4 million from the congressman's campaign. U.S. District Judge Timothy Black announced the sentence Tuesday. Schwartz, who pleaded guilty in May 2021, faced up to 32 months and was ordered to repay the stolen funds.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO