Anthropogenic influence on the changing risk of heat waves over India

By P. Kishore
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe overarching goal of this paper is to shed light on the human influence on the changing patterns of heat waves in India using the Heat Wave Magnitude Index daily (HWMId). The HWMId obtained from the observational data sets shows a large increase in the heat waves during the past decades....

