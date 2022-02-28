Anthropogenic influence on the changing risk of heat waves over India

The Kyoto Stem Cell Transplantation Group (KSCTG) Viral infection is one of the lethal adverse events after cord blood transplantation (CBT). Human leukocyte antigen (HLA) and killer immunoglobulin-like receptor (KIR) ligand divergences can increase the risk of viral infection due to conflicting interactions between virus-infected cells and immune cells. However, the relationship between these disparities and the frequency of viral infection after CBT remains to be evaluated. Herein, we have conducted a retrospective multicenter study to assess the effect of HLA and KIR ligand mismatches on viral infections after CBT. The study included 429 patients, among which 126 viral infections occurred before day 100. Viral infection was significantly associated with poorer overall survival (OS; hazard ratio [HR] 1.74, p"‰<"‰0.01). Patients harboring â‰¥3 mismatches in the HLA allele and inhibitory KIR ligand mismatches (HLA & KIR mismatches) had a significantly greater prevalence of viral infection (HR 1.66, p"‰="‰0.04). Thus, patients with HLA & KIR mismatches had poorer outcomes in terms of non-relapse mortality (HR 1.61, p"‰="‰0.05). Our study demonstrates the unfavorable impacts of HLA & KIR mismatches on viral infections and non-relapse mortality after CBT. Evaluating the viral infection risk and performance of an appropriate and early intervention in high-risk patients and optimizing the graft selection algorithm could improve the outcome of CBTs.

CANCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO