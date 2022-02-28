ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evaluating water-yield property of karst aquifer based on the AHP and CV

By Shuai Yu
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn order to ensure the safety of mine production, it is of great practical significance to make a reasonable evaluation of the water-yield property (WYP) of a karst aquifer. In this paper, we selected fault-lines distribution, fault-scale index, aquifer thickness, water pressure, consumption of rinsing liquid, and hydraulic conductivity as the...

www.nature.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Aquifer#Surface Water#Karst#Ahp#Wyp#Gis#Cv
