Partitioning of REE between calcite and carbonatitic melt containing P, S, Si at 650"“900Â Â°C and 100Â MPa
Carbonatites host some unique ore deposits, especially REE, and fractional crystallization might be a potentially powerful mechanism for control enrichment of carbonatitic magmas by these metals to economically significant levels. At present, data on distribution coefficients of REE during fractional crystallization of carbonatitic melts at volcanic conditions are extremely scarce. Here...www.nature.com
