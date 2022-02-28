ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Partitioning of REE between calcite and carbonatitic melt containing P, S, Si at 650"“900Â Â°C and 100Â MPa

By Dmitry A. Chebotarev
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarbonatites host some unique ore deposits, especially REE, and fractional crystallization might be a potentially powerful mechanism for control enrichment of carbonatitic magmas by these metals to economically significant levels. At present, data on distribution coefficients of REE during fractional crystallization of carbonatitic melts at volcanic conditions are extremely scarce. Here...

Nature.com

Author Correction: Understanding contagion dynamics through microscopic processes in active Brownian particles

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77860-y, published online 30 November 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Reference 4, which was incorrectly given as:. Rodriguez, J. P., Ghanbarnejad, F. & EguÃluz, V. M. Particle velocity controls phase transitions in contagion dynamics. Sci. Rep. 9, 1"“9 (2019)....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: RNA-seq analysis reveals the genes/pathways responsible for genetic plasticity of rice to varying environmental conditions on direct-sowing and transplanting

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06009-w, published online 10 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in the BioProject ID number where "PRJNA805549" was incorrectly given as "PRJNA 828053". The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Division of Biochemistry, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Thermally activated delayed fluorescence (TADF) organic molecules for efficient X-ray scintillation and imaging

In the version of this article initially published, the scale bars in Fig. 4, panels b, e and g, were sized incorrectly and are now replaced, while the Fig. 4e,g scale bars were mislabeled ("2 mm" and "5 mm" are changed to now read "5 mm" and "1 cm," respectively). The errors affected the presentation of the figure, but do not impact the conclusions in the paper. The changes have been made in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Sealing mechanism study of laryngeal mask airways via 3D modelling and finite element analysis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06908-y, published online 21 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Meiling Liu and Junfeng Chen were omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to meilingliu@163.com and drchenjf@126.com. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

European Journal of Human Genetics

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. In the main texts of the article, Dr Patrick Benusiglio's name was spelled incorrectly. Department of Neuroscience, The University of Sheffield, Sheffield, UK. Alisdair McNeill. Sheffield Clinical Genetics Department, Sheffield Children's Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Sheffield, UK. Alisdair McNeill.
SCIENCE
