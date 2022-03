Patrick Dennis, the new CEO at Seattle-based ExtraHop, believes the cybersecurity company can reach new heights. Dennis said the company could double its revenue over time, and the headcount, which currently stands at about 500, could grow at the same pace. Part of ExtraHop's growth involves expansion to places like Europe and Asia, and although the company will likely need new offices elsewhere to accommodate its planned growth, Seattle will remain the headquarters.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO