There are 14 students in the nursing program that began in January on the Cloud County Community College Geary County campus. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday. According to the Director of the Program, Stefanie Perrett the program has existed for more than 40 years on the Concordia campus. "We had a vision that we needed to expand and grow into our Geary County region, serving our students that had been computing for over an hour and a half drive one way, and really just serving our community here at Geary County." There are also partnerships with long term care facilities and hospitals, and they are enhancing the availability of nurses who graduate and are then ready to go into practice.

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO