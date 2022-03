Microsoft has this week announced the arrival of its award-winning Flight Simulator game on Xbox Cloud. Allowing virtual pilots to enjoy the skies on more devices and even iOS or Android mobile phones. The game streaming service enables players that have subscribed to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to stream from a library of 100+ Xbox games to supported hardware. But remember you require a fast Internet connection to be able to get the most from the games available as all gameplay will be streamed from the Microsoft servers directly to your mobile device or console.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO