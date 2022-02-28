ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man pranks partner into thinking that UK is going to be hit by a nuclear strike

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

A man brutally pranked his partner into thinking that the UK is going to be hit by a nuclear strike.

In a video posted on Twitter, the unknown man filmed himself watching a YouTube video of a fake BBC broadcast announcing a nuclear strike and watched as it caused carnage in his household.

The video warns that an attack is imminent and says people should get supplies and stay inside for 14 days.

As it plays, his partner walks in with their child and concernedly asks: "Is this a joke?" before leaving the room to phone her mother.

"Is this a joke? Is this on the telly?" she asks again, walking into the room waiting for her mother to answer her call.

When her mum picks up she says: "Mum have you seen the news? We're getting attacked there's an emergency broadcast!"

"I was watching the footie and it just come on," the man said before he starts laughing and gives the game away.

The clip went viral on Twitter and has received over 800,000 views at the time of writing. But safe to say it divided viewers.

Some found it pretty funny:


But others thought it was cruel and tasteless:


The well-timed prank comes amid the escalating war between Russia and Ukraine, which other countries have responded to with sanctions and by providing military aid.

Vladimir Putin has ordered Russia's military to put its deterrence forces, which include nuclear weapons , on "special alert" causing concerns about potential nuclear attacks in the future.

We very much hope it doesn't but if something does happen, at least there are a few tips for ways to survive it.

