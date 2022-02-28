ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16-Year-Old Boy Shot And Killed On Near North Side

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 5 days ago
CHICAGO (CBS)– A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed on the Near North side early Monday morning.

Police said the teen was shot, in the first block of East Grand Avenue just after 2 a.m., by an offender who fled on foot.

The teen was shot twice in the chest and once in the knee. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Vadarrion Aknight, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

No arrests have been made.

CBS Chicago

Man Found Shot Multiple Times In South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being found shot in the South Chicago neighborhood Friday night, according to police. Around 11:24 p.m., police responded to a call of shots fired and discovered an unidentified man, around 20 years of age, laying outside on the ground in the 8200 block of South Coles with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. The victim was transported to Trinity Hospital where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody. Area Two detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Pair Charged With Beating Man To Death While He Was Hanging Christmas Lights In December, During String Of 14 Violent Robberies

by Todd Feurer and Meredith Barack CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men have been charged in the brutal beating death of a father of three while he was hanging Christmas lights at his home in Gage Park in December, as part of a violent string of robberies stretching from the North Side to the South Side. Police Supt. David Brown said the murder of 49-year-old Jose Tellez was one of a string of 14 robberies committed by Moises Barrios and Pedro Mendiola on Dec. 11, 2021. Tellez was hanging Christmas lights outside of his home on the 3500 block of West 58th Street around...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Shot Through Window While In Living Room In Avalon Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot while in his living room early Saturday morning just after midnight in the Avalon Park area. Police said around 12:42 p.m., A 54-year-old man was in the living room of his home on the 8400 block of South Cregier when he heard multiple shots fired and felt pain. The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the thigh after a bullet traveled through his front window. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he is listed in good condition. No one is in custody. Area Two detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two Chicago Police Officers Shot During Ambush In Lawndale; Suspect In Custody

by Chris Tye, Marissa Perlman, Marissa Parra and Mugo Odigwe CHICAGO (CBS)– Two Chicago police officers were shot in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side early Friday morning. According to the Chicago Police Department, the two off-duty officers were on their lunch break in line for hot dogs at The Original Maxwell Street, at Harrison Street and Independence Boulevard near the Eisenhower Expressway, around 3:30 a.m. A security camera run by the hot dog stand was rolling at the time. Police Supt. David Brown said an officer waiting in line saw a man ahead of him in line reach into his pocket...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

12-Year-Old Nyzireya London Moore Dies Three Days After Being Shot In The Head On The Way Home From Her Birthday Party

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 12-year-old girl who had been shot in the head on her way home from her birthday party earlier this week has died. Police have said Nyzireya London Moore was in a car with her family in the 7200 block of South Oakley Avenue around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, when someone started shooting from the street, and a bullet hit her in the head. Nyzireya London Moore (Photo supplied by Moore family) Nyzireya was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Community activist Andrew Holmes said she died Friday afternoon at the hospital. “It’s just a sad day in Chicago, especially...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

String Of Carjackings On West Side Prompts Police Alert

CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are warning residents of vehicle thefts on the West Side. Police said in the three recent incidents, the victims were approached by the offenders with handguns. The offenders then show a handgun and demand the victim’s vehicle. Here are the incident times and locations: 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue on February 14 at 8 p.m. 1900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue on February 28 at 5:28 p.m. 1300 block of North Western Avenue on February 28, 2022 at 5 p.m.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Kenosha Man Found Unconscious After Crashing Stolen Vehicle In Lake County

CHICAGO (CBS) — An accused carjacker is in critical condition after crashing a stolen PT Cruiser Friday afternoon. Lake County Sheriff’s office said around 1 a.m. deputies found the 20-year-old Kenosha man unconscious after crashing the car overnight in Volo, in Lake County. The Chrysler was taken from a Round Lake Beach woman minutes earlier. The victim says she pulled over to help a man she thought was a stranded driver. The offender was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in critical condition. The crash remains under investigation. Charges for the offender are pending.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Man Charged In Brutal Beating Of Elderly Couple In Irving Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man has been charged in the brutal beating of an elderly couple after they got off the Blue Line in Irving Park. Tomatae Sipes, 28, of the 4200 block of W. Irving Park Road, faces three felony aggravated battery charges and other misdemeanors, after he allegedly attacked the couple, who are both 72 years old, on Feb. 17 during the day. Sipes was also charged with beating a 42-year-old man in the 0-100 block of West Huron. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, the couple believes the man followed them from the Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line...
CHICAGO, IL
#North Side
CBS Chicago

1 Killed, 1 Wounded In Shooting In West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person is dead and another is in the hospital, after they were shot Wednesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. Police said the victims were in the street in the 300 block of South Kilbourn Avenue around 11:15 a.m., when someone shot both of them. An unidentified male was shot multiple times, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 22-year-old man was shot in the arm and leg, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. No one was in custody Wednesday afternoon. Area Four detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Driver Killed When Car Crashes Into Pole, Fragments Into Pieces In Wheaton

WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) — A driver was killed late Friday afternoon when a car crashed into a traffic light pole on Butterfield Road in Wheaton and ended up splitting into multiple parts. As CBS 2’s Kris Habermehl reported, the accident happened around 5 p.m. at Butterfield and Orchard roads, about a mile west of Naperville Road. The car slammed into the traffic pole at a high speed, and wrapped around the pole. The vehicle then fragmented into pieces. Part of the vehicle was left at the base of the pole, but other parts ended up several feet away after going airborne. The rear end of the car with the trunk and the back wheels landed far off in the brush on the side of the road. The engine framework, the firewall, and the front instrument panel ended up next to the road in a ditch, and the front wheels were left in the middle of the road. DuPage County Sheriff’s police and Wheaton police were at the scene. The DuPage County Coroner’s office is also expected.
WHEATON, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Dies Days After Being Shot In Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) — A man is dead after being shot in Waukegan nearly a week ago Saturday, authorities said. At 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, Waukegan police were called to a store parking lot the 3900 block of Fountain Square for a reported shooting – but they did not find any victims there. Moments afterward, a crash was reported a short distance away, and one of the vehicles involved in the crash was a sport-utility vehicle with a driver and passenger inside, police said. The male passenger had been shot multiple times, and was taken to an area hospital in serious condition. On Tuesday, the man died at the hospital. He was identified as Emanuel Perez, 22, of Waukegan, and the Lake County Coroner’s office said he died of complications from multiple gunshot wounds.
WAUKEGAN, IL
CBS Chicago

12-Year-Old Girl Shot In The Head In Chicago Lawn While Returning From Her Birthday Dinner

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 12-year-old girl is fighting to survive after she was hit by a stray bullet Tuesday night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, and police have announced a $15,000 reward for information leading to the shooter. “The Chicago Police Department will bring the full force of this department to solve this crime. This was heinous, reckless, senseless, and the gangs involved – and you know who you are – we’re coming after you,” Police Supt. David Brown said Wednesday afternoon. “We want to send a strong message to these violent offenders that this won’t be tolerated in the city...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police Searching For 2 Men, Woman After CTA Red Line Robbery

CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police are looking for two men and a woman in connection with an attack on the CTA Red Line. credit: CPD Tuesday night, the robbers took a passenger’s iPhone by force at the CTA State Street and Grand Avenue CTA station. When the victim tried to get his phone back, he was attacked. It’s been a violent week for CTA riders, with assaults almost every day. In response to the violence, the CTA is sending out security guards in key areas both overnight and during the day to try to address these crimes.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Shot While Driving On I-57 Ramp To 147th Street

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was shot while driving on the I-57 southbound ramp to 147th Street. early Thursday morning. Illinois State Police said the shooting took place around 2:25 a.m. and shell casings were located. Police said the man was shot in the buttocks and suffered a non life threatening injury. No arrests have been made. The ramp is now back open.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Employees Forced Into Backroom During Robbery At T-Mobile Store In Avalon Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men forced employees to a backroom to open a safe during a robbery at a T-Mobile store in Avalon Park Wednesday morning. Police said around 10:40 a.m., two unknown men walked into the store in the 1500 block of East 87th Street armed with handguns and demanding property in the business. The offenders took miscellaneous property before fleeing the scene. No injuries were reported. No one is in custody. Area Detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Jonathan Mejia, 18, Charged In Road Rage Murder Of Scott Mattison In Streamwood

CHICAGO (CBS) — An 18-year-old man has been charged with killing another driver in a road rage shooting this weekend in northwest suburban Streamwood. Police said Jonathan Mejia is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in the shooting death of Scott Mattison, of Glendale Heights. Mejia is due to appear in bond court Wednesday at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse.   Jonathan Mejia (Source: Streamwood Police) As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported Monday night, the shooting happened on busy Bartlett Road. The victim, Scott Mattison, leaves behind two daughters. On Monday night, De Mar spoke to those who knew Mattison, and...
STREAMWOOD, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Robbed At Gunpoint On CTA Red Line Train In Fuller Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are searching for three men who robbed a man at gunpoint on the CTA Red Line Wednesday night. Police said the 28-year-old victim was robbed a northbound train in the 200 block of West 47th Street around 10:30 p.m. The offenders took the man’s iPhone and fled on foot. The victim called the police at the Roosevelt stop where he was then taken to a local hospital.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 Men Sentenced In Violent 2017 Robbery Of Hinsdale Jewelry Store

CHICAGO (CBS) — A federal judge on Thursday sentenced two men to federal prison for a brazen robbery at a jewelry store in west suburban Hinsdale. Three armed men were caught on video storming Razny Jewelers on the morning of March 17, 2017. More than $400,000 in merchandise was stolen during the heist – including luxury watches from Frederique Constant, Patek Phillipe, and Tudor. Two defendants – Tobias Diggs, 28, of Chicago, and Joshua McClellan, 32, of Oak Lawn, were sentenced Thursday. U.S. District Judge Gary S. Feinerman sentenced Diggs to 11 years in prison and McClellan to eight years. During the heist – prosecutors said Diggs pistol-whipped a female employee then dragged her by her hair to the back room. McClellan drove the getaway car. Two other people involved in the robbery are still on the run – including Marvon Hamberlin, who is considered armed and dangerous. The fourth person involved has not been identified.
HINSDALE, IL
CBS Chicago

‘Whatever They’re Doing… It’s Not Working:’ Violent Crime On CTA Trains And Platforms Has Many Alarmed

CHICAGO (CBS) — It has been a violent week for passengers on CTA trains – with attacks and armed robberies having happened on two consecutive nights. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported Thursday night, it is all leaving many to question just how safe they are while they are on board. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, someone was robbed on the Red Line near the 47th Street station along the Dan Ryan Expressway. But the victim did not find a police officer until the train pulled into the Roosevelt station four miles to the north. The Roosevelt stop is pretty well lit. But these...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Fire Breaks Out In Little Italy Apartment Building

CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire broke out in an apartment building in Little Italy Friday afternoon. As CBS 2’s Kris Habermehl reported, the fire broke out on the upper floor of the three-story apartment building at 908 S. Loomis St., just north of Taylor Street. The building has masonry walls on the outside, but a combustible interior. Firefighters launched an aggressive interior attack and put out the blaze. By just before 4 p.m., firefighters were in overhaul mode – opening up walls and ceilings and looking for hot spots. Black soot staining was seen around the holes that were cut in the roof and the windows were also blown out on the third floor – indicating where the fire was most intense. Loomis Street was closed Friday afternoon between Polk Street and Roosevelt Road. Ashland Avenue or Racine Avenue are advised as alternatives. The cause of the fire was not known late Friday afternoon. No injuries were reported.
CHICAGO, IL
