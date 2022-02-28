16-Year-Old Boy Shot And Killed On Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed on the Near North side early Monday morning.

Police said the teen was shot, in the first block of East Grand Avenue just after 2 a.m., by an offender who fled on foot.

The teen was shot twice in the chest and once in the knee. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Vadarrion Aknight, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

No arrests have been made.