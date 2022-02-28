ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Light rain, snow showers move through Tuesday morning

By Kristen Kirchhaine
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aPfBd_0eR7B8Tc00

Tonight's weather will be quiet and dry with increasing clouds and lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Tuesday morning a few light rain and snow showers will quickly move through; likely only a small part of our area will see any showers. Outside of those showers, skies will be mainly cloudy; highs top out in the upper 30s and low 40s, but as winds turn off the lake in the afternoon, we cool into the 30s area wide.

Wednesday morning we see some light snow showers move in, these look to primarily fall across the northern part of our viewing area with less than 1" of new snow expected. In the afternoon, as highs warm into the 40s, we see a few light rain showers.

Thursday is partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler with highs in the low 30s.

We are watching a system for next weekend; at this point it looks like mainly rain showers, but we will have to monitor if that will be heavy rain, if any freezing rain may mix in, or if we can get some rumbles of thunder. Continue to check back for updates.

TONIGHT : Mostly cloudy
Low: 33
Wind: W 5-10 mph

TUESDAY : Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain/flurries
High: 43
Wind: N/NE 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY : Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain/snow showers, less than 1" of snow
High: 44

THURSDAY : Partly cloudy, breezy
High: 33

FRIDAY : Partly cloudy, a few snow showers
High: 39

SATURDAY : Rainy
High: 46

WNEM

Small rain & snow chance Tuesday, tracking light snowfall Wednesday

Good Tuesday morning, Happy Paczki Day! We hope your week got off to a good start yesterday. The snow showers didn't amount to much yesterday afternoon, if anything at all, owing to amount of dry air we still had just above the surface. Today sees minimal rain and snow shower chances much like Monday, but we are tracking a slightly more organized system on Wednesday. In the temperature department, things will be mild today!
ENVIRONMENT
