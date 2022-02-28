CDC masking recommendations for mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A majority of Americans no longer need to wear a face mask while indoors, according to new recommendations released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency classifies counties in the United States by three different community levels which are classified as low, medium, and high. These community levels are determined by case numbers, hospital admissions, and hospital beds being used.

Low Level

Stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Medium Level

High risk individuals should speak with their doctors about masking and other precautions

Stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

High Level

Wear mask indoors in public

Stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

COVID-19 Community Level by County in Mid-Missouri

A majority of the counties in mid-Missouri are classified as being in the medium COVID-19 community level.

Low Level (Green)

Audrain

Monroe

Montgomery

Medium Level (Yellow)

Boone

Callaway

Camden

Cole

Cooper

Gasconade

Howard

Osage

Maries

Moniteau

Morgan

Pettis

Phelps

Pulaski

Saline

High Level (Orange)

Benton

Chariton

Randolph

A little over 70% percent of the counties in the U.S. are currently in the low or medium community levels. This leaves a little less than a third of the country in the high community level where masks are still recommended.

As of Friday, the CDC is no longer requiring children on public school buses to wear masks.

