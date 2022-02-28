ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC masking recommendations for mid-Missouri

By Meghan Drakas
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 5 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A majority of Americans no longer need to wear a face mask while indoors, according to new recommendations released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency classifies counties in the United States by three different community levels which are classified as low, medium, and high. These community levels are determined by case numbers, hospital admissions, and hospital beds being used.

Low Level

  • Stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms

Medium Level

  • High risk individuals should speak with their doctors about masking and other precautions
  • Stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms

High Level

  • Wear mask indoors in public
  • Stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

COVID-19 Community Level by County in Mid-Missouri

A majority of the counties in mid-Missouri are classified as being in the medium COVID-19 community level.

Low Level (Green)

  • Audrain
  • Monroe
  • Montgomery

Medium Level (Yellow)

  • Boone
  • Callaway
  • Camden
  • Cole
  • Cooper
  • Gasconade
  • Howard
  • Osage
  • Maries
  • Moniteau
  • Morgan
  • Pettis
  • Phelps
  • Pulaski
  • Saline

High Level (Orange)

  • Benton
  • Chariton
  • Randolph
A little over 70% percent of the counties in the U.S. are currently in the low or medium community levels. This leaves a little less than a third of the country in the high community level where masks are still recommended.

As of Friday, the CDC is no longer requiring children on public school buses to wear masks.

