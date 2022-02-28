ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Billions of people are in danger from climate change, U.N. report warns

By Rebecca Hersher
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Billions of people on every continent are suffering because of climate change, according to a major new United Nations report released on Monday. And governments must do a better job of protecting the most vulnerable communities while also rapidly reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The report by nearly 300 top...

