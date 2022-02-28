ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Gold Breaks Higher - APS Is Long GLD

By Bubba Trading
 5 days ago
Gold breaks out of a wedge formation to the upside. The algorithmic portfolio system, or APS, follows trends. It ignores fundamental supply and demand analysis, the news, and all of the noise that surrounds markets across all asset classes. The APS holds ten highly liquid market products, including optionable stocks and...

americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russian soldiers being fired while invading Ukraine

In a video circulating on social media on Thursday, a Russian soldier appeared to claim he and other soldiers deployed in Ukraine were being ordered by their superiors to sign papers retroactively firing them in what may be a move to deny their involvement in the invasion. The Moscow-based Conflict...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
