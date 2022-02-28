ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont City, IL

Person hit and killed on SB I-55 near Fairmont City, Illinois

By Jason Maxwell
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

FAIRMONT CITY, Ill. – A person was hit and killed early Monday morning in a crash along southbound I-55.

It happened just before 2 a.m. about one mile from the Granite City – Collinsville Road exit. The driver of the car was also injured and taken to the hospital.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

