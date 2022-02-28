Person hit and killed on SB I-55 near Fairmont City, Illinois
FAIRMONT CITY, Ill. – A person was hit and killed early Monday morning in a crash along southbound I-55.
It happened just before 2 a.m. about one mile from the Granite City – Collinsville Road exit. The driver of the car was also injured and taken to the hospital.Top story: St. Charles mayor says multi-billion dollar project will redefine the city
FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 2