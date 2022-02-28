Today in sports history: Feb. 28

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn had his first title defense tonight on WWE SmackDown, and it was against WWE Superstar Ricochet. As you'd expect from the talents in the ring, the offense was flying and people were hitting the grand at a frantic pace. At one point it appeared that Zayn had the match in hand, but Ricochet kicked out. Then they both needed up flying over the top rope and to the ground below, and when Ricochet got back in Zayn surprised him on the turnbuckle and knocked him out of the ring. Then the Jackass music hit.

WWE ・ 15 HOURS AGO