ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

What sanctions have been imposed on Russia over Ukraine invasion?

By Jon Henley
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31j23F_0eR79X6P00
Anti-Putin slogan at a rally in Toronto, Canada Photograph: Anatoliy Cherkasov/NurPhoto/Rex/Shutterstock

Countries around the world have imposed an unprecedented array of economic and other sanctions on Russia after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, targeting its finance, energy and military-industrial sectors as well as individuals and sporting events.

Here are some of the measures adopted by the US, EU and UK, with countries including Japan, Taiwan, Australia and New Zealand all taking similar steps:

Finance and economy

  • The EU, US, UK and Canada have agreed to prevent the Russian central bank from deploying its €640bn (£540bn) of international reserves “in ways that undermine the impact of our sanctions”.

  • The EU has banned all transactions with the institution. The US has done the same, and added the Russian finance ministry and national wealth fund. The Russian state has, in effect, been banned from raising sovereign debt; shares of Russian state-owned entities may no longer be listed on EU stock exchanges.

  • A range of Russian banks – their names have not yet been announced – are also being cut out of the Swift international payments system by the EU, US, UK and Canada. Brussels has said this will “stop them from operating worldwide, and effectively block Russian exports and imports”.

  • The US has placed Russia’s top 10 financial institutions, representing about 80% of the country’s banking sector, under restrictions, including cutting off the biggest – Sberbank, which accounts for about 30% of Russian banking – and its subsidiaries from conducting transactions through the US system.

  • The assets of many other Russian banks, including VTB, the country’s second largest, Bank Rossiya and Promsvyazbank, have also been hit with strict asset freezes and/or new business restrictions in the EU, UK, US and elsewhere.

Individuals

  • The foreign assets of the Russian president, his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, and the defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, have been frozen in the EU, US and UK, as have those of the FSB security head, Alexander Bortnikov , the armed forces chief, Valery Gerasimov, and members of the Kremlin’s security council. The EU has imposed sanctions on all 351 members of Russia’s parliament, the Duma; the US and UK are punishing selected members as are Australia, Japan and New Zealand.

  • More than a dozen billionaire oligarchs with ties to Putin’s regime, including Andrey Patrushev (oil company Rosneft), Petr Fradkov (Promsvyazbank), Yury Slyusar (United Aircraft), Boris Rotenberg (gas pipeline company SMP), Denis Bortnikov (VTB bank) and Kirill Shamalov, ex-husband of Putin’s daughter Katarina, are on asset freeze and travel ban lists around the world. The US is also sanctioning top state-owned bank executives from VTB and Sberbank. Canada and Australia have also imposed sanctions on multiple oligarchs.

  • The UK has imposed a £50,000 limit on bank accounts held by Russian nationals in the UK), and the EU a limit of €100,000 in EU banks.

Industry and transport

  • Russian airlines and private jets have been progressively banned from UK and EU airspace and the US is considering similar action but has yet to make a final decision. Aeroflot has said it will cancel all flights to European destinations; multiple European airlines have said they are halting routes to Russia.

  • The US has in effect banned the Russian energy company Gazprom, the oil pipeline company Transneft, and the power company RusHydro, as well as the country’s biggest freight, rail and telecoms companies, from its credit markets.

  • The EU has introduced a ban on exports of aircraft and aviation parts to Russia, as well as exports of hi-tech goods including semiconductors, computers, telecoms and information security equipment and sensors. UK and EU-based companies are also banned from exporting to a wide range of Russian defence, naval, transport and communications companies, including the infamous Internet Research Agency troll farm in St Petersburg.

Sporting and other restrictions

  • The Uefa Champions League final has been removed from St Petersburg to Paris.

  • Fifa and Uefa have suspended Russian clubs and national teams from all competitions.

  • The Formula One grand prix and all World Cup skiing events in Russia have been cancelled.

  • Russia has been banned from taking part in the Eurovision song contest.

  • The International Chess Federation has said the 44th Chess Olympiad, with teans from nearly 200 countries, will no longer take place in Russia.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Russia#Ukraine#European Union#Central Bank Of Russia#Eu#Russian#National Wealth Fund#Swift#Sberbank#Vtb#Bank Rossiya#Promsvyazbank
The Independent

Ukrainian sailor who sank Russian billionaire boss’s £5m yacht signs up to fight for his homeland

A Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink a superyacht allegedly belonging to his Russian boss in Spain after the war broke out, is determined to sign up with the Ukrainian army to fight for his homeland.Taras Ostapchuk, 55, a mechanical engineer, is headed towards the war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by train after flying to Warsaw in Poland. He shared a picture with a Ukrainian road sign in the background, according to a Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora."I am going to fight for my country,” he told the newspaper. "I have never picked up a gun, but if necessary I...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Russia
The Guardian

The Guardian

175K+
Followers
55K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy