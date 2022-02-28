ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SIRT1 selectively exerts the metabolic protective effects of hepatocyte nicotinamide phosphoribosyltransferase

By Cassandra B. Higgins
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalorie restriction abates aging and cardiometabolic disease by activating metabolic signaling pathways, including nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) biosynthesis and salvage. Nicotinamide phosphoribosyltransferase (NAMPT) is rate-limiting in NAD+ salvage, yet hepatocyte NAMPT actions during fasting and metabolic duress remain unclear. We demonstrate that hepatocyte NAMPT is upregulated in fasting mice, and in...

A distinct signaling pathway in parvalbumin-positive interneurons controls flexible memory updating

Creating stable memories is critical for survival, as a means to find scarce resources (e.g., food/water) and avoid dangerous situations. However, the dynamic nature of an environment also requires that memories be updated with new information in order to respond to changing reward and threat contingencies. Thus, optimal brain circuits require both stability and flexibility to efficiently create memories and to update them according to ongoing changes in the environment [1]. The vast majority of research on memory processes has focused on forming stable memories that drive behavior, while much less is known about how these memories are updated when new information is provided.
Safety and efficacy of transcranial direct current stimulation in upper extremity rehabilitation after tetraplegia: protocol of a multicenter randomized, clinical trial

A multisite, randomized, controlled, double-blinded phase I/II clinical trial. The purpose of this clinical trial is to evaluate the safety, feasibility and efficacy of pairing noninvasive transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) with rehabilitation to promote paretic upper extremity recovery and functional independence in persons living with chronic cervical spinal cord injury (SCI).
Comment on: Temporising pneumatics for the initial management of rhegmatogenous retinal detachment

We agree that pneumatic retinopexy (PnR) is important in the management of rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) [1]. Longitudinal data regarding post-operative ellipsoid zone recovery suggests that reducing time to reattachment in fovea-involving RRD is beneficial [2]. PnR is readily accessible, without requirement for an operating theatre, specialist equipment or support staff. The PIVOT randomised trial compared PnR versus pars plana vitrectomy (PPV) in patients with retinal break/s in detached retina within one clock hour above the 8- and 4-o'clock meridians, with any number of retinal breaks or lattice degeneration in attached retina. Patients received PnR a median 2.0"‰h after presentation and required on average one visit more than patients undergoing PPV [3]. PnR also offers superior functional and structural retinal recovery compared to PPV in appropriately selected patients [3, 4]. The authors refer to the reattachment rates and visual acuity outcomes from a non-controlled retrospective study of patients not meeting PIVOT criteria. Patients had gas injection, some received partial laser retinopexy, and all underwent planned PPV 1"“2 weeks later [5]. The study did not assess risk of discontinuity of the ellipsoid zone and external limiting membrane, outer retinal folds, retinal displacement, cataract and functional outcomes such as aniseikonia, vertical metamorphopsia and subjective visual function, all of which have been shown to be worse with PPV compared to PnR.
PERK is a critical metabolic hub for immunosuppressive function in macrophages

Chronic inflammation triggers compensatory immunosuppression to stop inflammation and minimize tissue damage. Studies have demonstrated that endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress augments the suppressive phenotypes of immune cells; however, the molecular mechanisms underpinning this process and how it links to the metabolic reprogramming of immunosuppressive macrophages remain elusive. In the present study, we report that the helper T cell 2 cytokine interleukin-4 and the tumor microenvironment increase the activity of a protein kinase RNA-like ER kinase (PERK)-signaling cascade in macrophages and promote immunosuppressive M2 activation and proliferation. Loss of PERK signaling impeded mitochondrial respiration and lipid oxidation critical for M2 macrophages. PERK activation mediated the upregulation of phosphoserine aminotransferase 1 (PSAT1) and serine biosynthesis via the downstream transcription factor ATF-4. Increased serine biosynthesis resulted in enhanced mitochondrial function and Î±-ketoglutarate production required for JMJD3-dependent epigenetic modification. Inhibition of PERK suppressed macrophage immunosuppressive activity and could enhance the efficacy of immune checkpoint programmed cell death protein 1 inhibition in melanoma. Our findings delineate a previously undescribed connection between PERK signaling and PSAT1-mediated serine metabolism critical for promoting immunosuppressive function in M2 macrophages.
Development and validation of a novel strong prognostic index for colon cancer through a robust combination of laboratory features for systemic inflammation: a prognostic immune nutritional index

Systemic inflammation is associated with survival outcomes in colon cancer. However, it is not well-known which systemic inflammatory marker is a powerful prognostic marker in patients with colon cancer. Methods. A total of 4535 colon cancer patients were included in this study. We developed a novel prognostic index using a...
Author Correction: ACC-BLA functional connectivity disruption in allergic inflammation is associated with anxiety

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06748-w, published online 17 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Maryam Abdolsamadi was incorrectly affiliated with 'Department of Physiology, Faculty of Medical Sciences, Tarbiat Modares University, Tehran, Iran'. The correct affiliation is listed below. Department of Mathematics, Faculty of Science, Islamic Azad University-North...
Crossing the chasm from model performance to clinical impact: the need to improve implementation and evaluation of AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been the subject of considerable interest for many years for its potential to improve clinical care-yet its actual impact on patient outcomes when deployed in clinical settings remains largely unknown. In a recent systematic review by Zhou et al.1, the authors surprisingly show that its impact so far has been quite limited. They reviewed 65 randomized controlled trials (RCTs) evaluating AI-based clinical interventions and found that there was no clinical benefit of using AI prediction tools compared to the standard of care in nearly 40% of studies. Among a subset of trials that the authors identified as having a low risk of bias, the clinical benefit of using deep learning (DL) predictive models over traditional statistical (TS) risk calculators was only minimal, and there was no benefit in using machine learning (ML) models over TS tools. Somewhat counterintuitively, most of the AI tools in these trials exhibited an excellent area under the receiver operating characteristic (AUROC; a common performance metric for predictive models) during development (median AUROC 0.81, IQR 0.75"“0.90) and validation (median AUROC 0.83, IQR 0.79"“0.97): a humbling reminder that robust predictive utility does not guarantee clinical impact at the bedside. As the science of building accurate predictive models progresses, our ability to translate these advancements into real-world clinical utility remains comparatively limited. How can we bridge this gap between AUROCs and clinical benefit?
Factors associated with neuropathic pain in Colombian patients with spinal cord injury of traumatic origin: case"“control study

To identify factors associated with neuropathic pain (NP) in patients with spinal cord injury of traumatic origin (TSCI). University Hospital of Valle, Cali, Colombia. Study participants were individuals with diagnosis of TSCI who visited a trauma referral center from January 1st, 2016, to December 31st, 2016. Information was retrospectively extracted from the Hospital's Spinal Cord Injury registry and patients' medical records. Cases were defined as patients with NP and controls were those without NP. The exposure of interest was intentional injuries. Individuals were matched by age and stratified into 11 groups of Â±3 years each.
Yale professor explains high rates of metabolic disease in developing world

After noticing the high rate of metabolic diseases in developing countries, professor of economics Kaivan Munshi looked to explain the phenomenon by investigating the intersection of economics and biology. Munshi looked at populations in the eastern developing world and found a threshold income value at which rates of metabolic diseases...
Author Correction: Multiscale and integrative single-cell Hi-C analysis with Higashi

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-01034-y, published online 11 October 2021. In the version of this article initially published, there were composition errors in the captions for Fig. 3b and Supplementary Fig. 15a,e,h. In each lettered caption, there were two sentences describing the number of genes having stable and dynamic single-cell compartment scores and their average transcription activity variability, respectively. The values in each caption were initially reversed for stable and dynamic compartment scores and variability. In Fig. 3b, in the corrected text now reading "There are 5,071 genes that have stable single-cell compartment scores, with average transcription activity variability equal to 77.4. There are 5,075 genes that have dynamic single-cell compartment scores, with average transcription activity variability equal to 86.0," the values 5,071, 77.4 and 5,075, 86.0 replaced the original order of 5.075, 86.0 and 5,071, 77.4. The changes have been made to the online version of the article and the Supplementary information has been updated.
Vegetable and fruit intake and the risk of bladder cancer: Japan Public Health Center-based prospective study

Vegetable and fruit consumption may have a protective effect against several types of cancer. However, evidence suggesting that increased intake of vegetables and fruits, their subtypes, or the antioxidant nutrients they contain in abundance decreases the risk of bladder cancer is limited. Methods. This study included 80,952 participants from the...
Immunometabolism at the intersection of metabolic signaling, cell fate, and systems immunology

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. Metabolism is a core process underlying essentially all biological functions. The integration of metabolism with immunity, known as immunometabolism, is at the forefront of immunology research, as it continues to transform the field. Research over the past decade has established metabolism as a fundamental requirement underlying immune system function in health and disease. The critical link between metabolism and immunity is highlighted by the findings that cellular metabolism affects immune cell state and fate, and contributes to infectious disease, inflammation, and cancer [1]. Further, interactions between the immune and metabolic systems mediate organismal homeostasis [2].
Is a higher hemoglobin transfusion threshold better for extremely low birthweight infants?

Manuscript Citation: Kirpalani H, Bell EF, Hintz SR, Tan S, Schimdt B, Chaudhary AS, et al. Higher or lower hemoglobin transfusion thresholds for preterm infants. N Engl J Med 2020; 383:2639"“2651. https://doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa2020248. This is a preview of subscription content. Access options. Subscribe to Journal. Get full journal access for...
Long noncoding RNA SNHG1 silencing accelerates hepatocyte-like cell differentiation of bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to alleviate cirrhosis via the microRNA-15a/SMURF1/UVRAG axis

Bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (BMSCs) can differentiate into hepatocyte-like cells (HLCs) to attenuate cirrhosis. Long noncoding RNA (lncRNA) SNHG1 has been demonstrated to orchestrate BMSC differentiation, whereas its role in cirrhosis remains elusive. Therefore, this study was performed to figure out whether lncRNA SNHG1 was involved in cirrhosis by affecting HLC differentiation of BMSCs. Mouse BMSCs were isolated, and the BMSC differentiation into HLCs was induced by hepatocyte growth factor (HGF). A cirrhotic mouse model was established using carbon tetrachloride and phenobarbital, followed by intravenous injection of BMSCs with manipulated expression of lncRNA SNHG1, microRNA (miR)-15a, and SMURF1. Subsequent to HGF induction, expression of hepatocyte-related genes, albumin secretion, and glycogen accumulation was increased in BMSCs, suggesting the differentiation of BMSCs into HLCs. Mechanistically, lncRNA SNHG1 bound to miR-15a that targeted SMURF1, and SMURF1 diminished ATG5 and Wnt5a expression by enhancing the ubiquitination of UVRAG. LncRNA SNHG1 or SMURF1 silencing or miR-15a overexpression promoted differentiation of BMSCs into HLCs and repressed cirrhosis of mice by upregulating ATG5 and Wnt5a via UVRAG. Conclusively, lncRNA SNHG1 silencing might facilitate HLC differentiation from mouse BMSCs and alleviate cirrhosis via the miR-15a/SMURF1/UVRAG/ATG5/Wnt5a axis.
mA methyltransferase KIAA1429 acts as an oncogenic factor in colorectal cancer by regulating SIRT1 in an mA-dependent manner

N6-methyladenosine (m6A) modifications of RNAs are involved in various aspects of colorectal carcinogenesis via regulation of mRNA stability, splicing, and translation. KIAA1429, an m6A methyltransferase, was found deregulated in multiple cancer types. However, its role in colorectal cancer remains elusive. By analyzing TCGA and GEPIA database, we found that KIAA1429 in colorectal cancer was highly expressed. In addition, we used immunohistochemistry, western blotting, and QRT-PCR to detect the expression of KIAA1429 in colorectal cancer samples and cell lines, and we found that KIAA1429 was overexpressed in colorectal cancer sample and cell line. Functionally, silencing of KIAA1429 by shRNA in colorectal cancer cell lines resulted in decreased cell proliferation, colony formation, and migration. On the contrary, overexpression of KIAA1429 increased cell proliferation, colony formation, and migration. Further mechanism analysis demonstrated that KIAA1429 increased the expression of SIRT1 via regulating its mRNA stability in an m6A-dependent manner. More importantly, in vivo experiment showed that depletion of KIAA1429 significantly inhibited colorectal tumor growth. In conclusion, our results suggested that the m6A methyltransferase KIAA1429 promotes the growth and motility of colorectal cancer and could be a potent therapeutic target.
Antibody evasion properties of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron sublineages

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The identification of the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529.1 or BA.1)...
Good genotype-phenotype relationships in rare disease are hard to find

European Journal of Human Genetics volumeÂ 30,Â page 251 (2022)Cite this article. As the official journal of the European Society of Human Genetics, we open this month's issue with a piece introducing the Young Geneticists Network and ESHG-Young committee [1]. This explains who they are and what they hope to achieve.
New targeted and epigenetic therapeutic strategies for the treatment of uveal melanoma

Uveal melanoma (UM) is a rare, genetically bland ocular malignancy with excellent local treatment options, but no disease-specific therapies are approved for use in the metastatic setting by the Food and Drug Administration. Metastatic UM (mUM) confers a prognosis of ~15 months. Unlike cutaneous melanoma, UM is poorly responsive to checkpoint inhibitors and cytotoxic chemotherapy highlighting the importance of clarifying vulnerable disease-specific mechanisms, such as cell cycle or metabolic pathways necessary for tumor growth and survival. The elucidation of signaling pathways downstream of the frequently mutated GNA GTPase such as PKC/MAPK/ERK/MEK, PI3K/AKT, and YAP-Hippo have offered potential targets. Potentially druggable epigenetic targets due to BAP1-mutated UM have also been identified, including proteins involved with histone deacetylation and DNA splicing. This review describes the preclinical rationale for the development of targeted therapies and current strategies currently being studied in clinical trials or will be in the near future.
Predictors and outcomes of flares in chronic graft-versus-host disease

Chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) requires prolonged immunosuppressive therapy (IST), often requiring slow tapering with patients experiencing cGVHD flares and treatment failure. In 145 adult recipients developing cGVHD after matched sibling or umbilical cord blood donor HCT from 2010 to 2018, 2-year cumulative incidence of flares after cGVHD diagnosis was estimated at 60% (95% CI, 51"“70%), with median time-to-first flare of 188 days (range, 16"“751). Of 88 patients experiencing a flare, 32 (36%) had multiple flares (range, 2"“4). First flare treatment consisted of an increase in prednisone dose in 77 patients (88%), plus topical therapy in 8 (9%) or another systemic IST in 43 patients (49%). Higher flare risk was associated with quiescent type of cGVHD at onset (HR 1.8; 95% CI: 1.1"“2.7; p"‰="‰0.04). Patients without a flare required a shorter duration of IST and were more likely to achieve a durable discontinuation of systemic IST (86% vs. 31% for â‰¥6 consecutive months). Flares were associated with protective effect on relapse (HR 0.2, 95% CI: 0.1"“0.3), however not with worsened 2-year NRM or OS. Flares of cGVHD identify a group needing better approaches to limit the duration of IST and thus the morbidity of cGVHD.
Correction to: CHD1L prevents lipopolysaccharide-induced hepatocellular carcinomar cell death by activating hnRNP A2/B1-nmMYLK axis

The original version of this article, unfortunately, contained a mistake in the affiliations. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Guangliang Wang, Xiaofeng Zhang. Affiliated Cancer Hospital and Institute, Guangzhou Medical University, Guangzhou, China. Guangliang Wang,Â Xiaofeng Zhang,Â Zhiming Cao,Â Xiaogang Chen,Â Huiqin Cui,Â Ming Liu,Â Lei...
