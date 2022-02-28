ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Primary school children with long Covid ‘more likely to have mental illness’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2trEul_0eR79Lkv00

Primary school-aged children with long Covid are significantly more likely to have a mental disorder than those without, according to a survey.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) found pupils from reception to Year 7 suffering long-term effects of the virus were 30% more likely to have at least one probable mental illness.

Parents across the country were sent questions to answer on behalf of their children, with around 1% of primary school pupils estimated to meet the Delphi criteria for long Covid.

The Delphi method defines long Covid as being present if symptoms affecting everyday life continue over a 12-week period or longer.

A total of 8% of primary school-aged pupils were found to have a probable mental disorder and a further 7.6% had a possible mental disorder, according to the figures.

About 30% of children with long Covid presented with a probable mental illness compared with 7.7% without long Covid.

The trend was similar for secondary school pupils – 22.6% compared with 13.6% – but this was not found to be a statistically significant difference.

The ONS added that the analysis does not account for children’s mental health status before having Covid, so causality cannot be inferred.

Around 2.7% of secondary school students met the Delphi criteria for having experienced long Covid and 13.8% overall had a probable mental illness, according to the data.

Among primary and secondary school students, “loss of taste or smell” was the only symptom more prevalent for those with a positive Covid test than those without.

The study also surveyed headteachers about the level of mental health provision in schools, with 87% saying their school had a designated lead for mental health.

Of those with a designated lead, 95% said they felt very or fairly confident that their school was able to implement the activities needed to develop a whole-school approach to mental health.

Lack of time and staff resource pressures were among the reasons listed for not feeling confident in the remaining 5%.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Long COVID and Mental Health

The COVID-19 pandemic took 5.7 million lives worldwide, caused 114 million people to lose their jobs, and has many other long-lasting effects. Long COVID is not a mental health condition; however, it can be considered a chronic medical condition that elicits many mental health symptoms. A study in The Lancet...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Children#Mental Illness#Mental Disorder#Ons#Delphi
Lawrence Post

“I’m young, I’m healthy, if this happens to me it won’t be that big a deal”, 17-year-old girl dies from COVID after family members begged her to get vaccinated against the Coronavirus

The 17-year-old girl reportedly died of COVID-19 complications after family members reportedly begged her to get vaccinated against the virus. The family said the teen felt sick enough to go to the ER and was hospitalized with COVID-19. While hospitalized, the teen reportedly developed hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis. Health officials say it’s a rare disease that causes the immune system to stop working properly.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Urgent warning over deadly disease spreading across Australia at an alarming rate with three already in hospital - and children should be especially cautious

Three Victorians are in hospital suffering from Japanese encephalitis after the virus was detected in animals in the state's north. Victorian health officials issued a warning about the virus - and warned children should be especially cautious - when evidence of the strain was found in pigs in Echuca, near the NSW border.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WFPL

Louisville doctors warn of potential long-term COVID complications for unvaccinated children

Kentucky doctors say getting children vaccinated is the best way to prevent long-term and serious effects from COVID-19.  Dr. Kristina Bryant, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Norton Children’s Hospital, said they’ve treated 125 children in their long-haul COVID clinic since the pandemic began.  She said out of every 100 kids who get COVID, one […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Independent

Gambling addict teacher who killed himself was ‘abused by parasites’

A teacher who killed himself after battling a gambling addiction “was abused by parasites who inflict life-threatening illness for profit”, his parents said after a coroner ruled that warnings and treatment had been “woefully inadequate”.Liz and Charles Ritchie attacked gambling companies and the government following the conclusion of an inquest into their 24-year-old son Jack Ritchie’s death in Vietnam, in November 2017.Sheffield coroner David Urpeth said on Friday that Jack’s death is a “stark reminder of the terrible consequences that can flow from an addiction to gambling”.Jack was abused by parasites who inflict life-threatening illness for profit and then blame...
GAMBLING
MedicalXpress

Researchers find that blood pressure medications impact brain function

Published in Science, University of Minnesota Medical School researchers found that blood pressure medications have an unanticipated effect on the brain. The research team discovered that drugs used to treat blood pressure unexpectedly increase the effect of opioids that the brain naturally produces. This can fine-tune the function of a specific brain circuit and counteract the addictive properties of opiates like fentanyl, which are used to treat pain.
SCIENCE
NPR

Long COVID, Chronic Illness & Searching For Answers

Meghan O'Rourke says long COVID and other chronic illnesses put an unwieldy burden on patients, who have to testify to the reality of their own illness. Her new book, The Invisible Kingdom, chronicles her personal struggle to find diagnoses for her own nerve pain, brain fog, extreme fatigue and other symptoms."When you're at the edge of medical knowledge, the lack of evidence is treated as evidence that the problem is you and your mind," O'Rourke says. "I felt, in a sense, kind of locked away in a room like a 19th-century hysteric."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newport News-Times

More Oregon teens are vaping, inhaling toxins that raise risk for life-long illnesses

Open conversations with young people about smoking aren’t just about nicotine anymore. Even with decades of memorable warnings and data, people are still taking up the deadly habit of smoking, still facing the same — and even new — health risks. February marks Children’s Dental Health Month, a perfect time to call out the prevalence of vaping (using e-cigarettes) among adolescents.
OREGON STATE
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy