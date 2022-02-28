ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook Refuses Ukraine's Request To Shut Social Sites in Russia

By Ewan Palmer
 5 days ago

Meta, the parent company of Facebook , has announced it will not comply with Ukraine's suggestion to block Russians from accessing the social media site, as doing so would "silence important expression" amid the ongoing war.

Nick Clegg, vice president of Global Affairs and Communications at the company, confirmed on Sunday that it will not be blocking Russians using Facebook and Instagram .

In a series of tweets, Clegg explained the actions Facebook has taken to prevent misinformation from being spread during the conflict, but added Meta will not be removing access to Facebook and Instagram in Russia.

"People in Russia are using FB and IG to protest and organize against the war and as a source of independent information," Clegg said.

"The Russian Government is already throttling our platform to prevent these activities. We believe turning off our services would silence important expression at a crucial time."

Clegg did confirm that following discussions with the Ukrainian government, Meta has restricted access to several accounts in Ukraine, including those belonging to some Russian state media organizations.

The social media company said it is also reviewing other government requests to restrict Russian-state controlled media.

"In the meantime, we will continue to label and fact check these outlets as well as prohibit ads and demonetize their accounts globally," Clegg said.

Facebook did not specify which accounts have been restricted in Ukraine, nor which other governments have asked for restrictions on Russian state-backed media.

Newsweek has contacted Meta for further comment.

The statement from Clegg arrived after the Russian government partially blocked access to Facebook after it claimed the social network "restricted" the accounts of four Russian media outlets—the Zvezda TV channel, the RIA Novosti news agency and the Lenta.ru and Gazeta.ru websites.

Russia's communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, accused Facebook of violating "the rights and freedoms of Russian citizens," by censoring posts and claimed it had recorded 23 examples since October 2020.

In response, Clegg said that Meta had declined Russia's demands to "stop the independent fact-checking" of content posted by the four state-owned Russian media organizations.

"We refused," Clegg said. "As a result, they have announced they will be restricting the use of our services."

Twitter also confirmed that its service is being "restricted for some people in Russia" in the wake of the war with Ukraine.

NetBlocks, a watchdog that monitors internet usage, said there is an almost total restriction of Twitter usage in Russia.

NetBlocks Director Alp Toker told the BBC: "Russia's restriction of Twitter will significantly limit the free flow of information at a time of crisis when the public most need to stay informed."

Follow the latest updates from Ukraine on our Live Feed here .

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Clegg
FOXBusiness

Chinese banks restrict lending to Russia, dealing blow to Moscow

Two Chinese state-owned banks will restrict financing for Russian commodity purchases, suggesting there are limits to Beijing's support for Moscow as the Kremlin confronts severe economic sanctions over its attack of Ukraine. Offshore units of Industrial & Commercial Bank of China have stopped issuing U.S. dollar-denominated letters of credit for...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
The New Yorker

Russia and China Unveil a Pact Against America and the West

In their matching mauve ties, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping last week declared a “new era” in the global order and, at least in the short term, endorsed their respective territorial ambitions in Ukraine and Taiwan. The world’s two most powerful autocrats unveiled a sweeping long-term agreement that also challenges the United States as a global power, NATO as a cornerstone of international security, and liberal democracy as a model for the world. “Friendship between the two States has no limits,” they vowed in the communiqué, released after the two leaders met on the eve of the Beijing Winter Olympics. “There are no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation.”
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine: Turkey says it cannot block Russian warships from the Black Sea

Turkey cannot stop Russian warships accessing the Black Sea via its straits, as Ukraine has requested, due to a clause in an international pact that allows vessels to return to their home base, the Turkish foreign minister has said. Ukraine has appealed to Turkey to block Russian warships from passing through the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits which lead to the Black Sea, after Moscow on Thursday launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine from land, air and sea.Russian forces landed at Ukraine’s Black and Azov Sea ports as part of the invasion.Under the 1936 Montreux Convention, Turkey has control over the...
MILITARY
Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Venezuela’s leader pledges military cooperation with Russia

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pledged a “powerful military cooperation” with Russia following high-level discussions between officials Wednesday, a day after diplomats from the U.S. and several other nations gathered to discuss steps toward a negotiated solution to the South American country’s protracted crisis.
MILITARY
Fortune

Ukraine’s execs say even without an invasion, Russia may have already damaged their businesses for years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Kremlin website goes down as Russian TV channels ‘hacked to play Ukrainian songs’

The Kremlin’s website went down and Russian TV channels were “hacked to play Ukrainian songs” following a string of reported cyberattacks as Vladimir Putin’s attack on the country continued.Ukraine’s state telecommunications agency announced on Saturday that six Russian government websites, including the Kremlin’s, were down, according to The Kyiv Independent.The agency also stated that the Russian media regulator’s website had gone down, and that hackers had got Russian TV channels to play the Ukrainian music.Hacking collective Anonymous took to Twitter on Saturday morning and said that it was “at war with Russia. Stay tuned.”The latest move comes after the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Newsweek

Newsweek

