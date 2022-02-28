ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swedish Olympia Nils van der Poel gives away Beijing 2022 gold to protest against China’s abuse

By Sachin Arora
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Beijing Olympics champion Nils van der Poel has set an example to world leaders by giving away his gold medal to earmark a protest against human rights violations in China. The Swedish speed skater finished on top of the podium at Beijing 2022 5,000m and 10,000 race...

