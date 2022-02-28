ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Witness The Perfect Smoky Cut Crease At Armani

By Twiggy Jalloh
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a focus on the eyes this season, the beauty at the Giorgio Armani autumn/winter 2022 show in Milan on Sunday night complemented a collection full of plush velvets, reflective metallics and smoky hues. Statement eyes were paired with a sophisticated nude lip on the runway. As per the...

WWD

Lady Gaga Dazzles in Armani Privé at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. In typical Lady Gaga fashion, the star continued her hot streak of fashion-forward red carpet looks at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The singer-actress wore a custom white strapless gown with a plunging neckline by Armani Privé, featuring sequined detailing on her chest. She also wore jewelry by Tiffany & Co.More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the 2022 Cesar AwardsRed Carpet Photos at the 2022 Brit AwardsHow Celebrities Are Already Wearing Pantone's Color of 2022 She was styled by Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout, both of whom also styled all her looks during her...
People

Lady Gaga Glitters in Plunging Armani Gown at the SAG Awards

Lady Gaga dazzled at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The 35-year-old Grammy-winning singer and actress, who is nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in the Ridley-Scott directed murder drama House of Gucci, radiated on the red carpet in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé white silk satin gown featuring a glittering embroidered bustier.
Vogue

Julia Fox Keeps The Fashion Dominatrix Looks Coming

It’s safe to say that the world is a little obsessed with Julia Fox. The Uncut Gems actor – who was thrust into the spotlight thanks to her short-lived but highly public relationship with Kanye West – is now a bonafide style star in her own right. And her non-stop run of dominatrix-style outfits indicates that Fox isn’t going anywhere.
Person
Giorgio Armani
Footwear News

Demi Moore Takes a Risk in One-Piece Suit and Hidden Heels at Saint Laurent’s PFW Show

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore brought a slick take to suiting while arriving at Saint Laurent’s Fall 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The legendary actress was joined in the front row by Victoria and Romeo Beckham, Amber Vallett and Maude Apatow, among other stars. The “Ghost” actress hit the red carpet before the show in a daring bodysuit from Saint Laurent’s Spring 2022 collection, featuring long sleeves and legs. The black pinstriped one-piece number, designed to look like a suit, included sharp lapels and two front pockets. It was cinched with a gold front button,...
Vogue

The Woman Steering Megan Fox’s New, Even Sexier Style Chapter

Besides her very rock and roll relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, there’s another reason we’ve been seeing more of Megan Fox lately: her new wardrobe. The 35-year-old, who shot to fame in the Noughties when she was cast in the Transformers franchise, had spent some years out of the spotlight, but last year turned into something of a second chapter for the sex symbol, whose bombshell outfits have had people talking just as much as her romantic life. “I don’t think she realised what was about to happen,” Maeve Reilly, Fox’s stylist, tells British Vogue. “Fashion was not really at the top of her mind.”
Vogue

Sharon Stone Makes Silver Streaks Sexy In Milan

Sharon Stone never walks a red carpet without a smile. It was no different on Sunday night, when the 63-year-old attended the Bulgari B.zero1 Aurora Awards in Milan – hosted by Vogue’s European editorial director, Edward Enninful OBE – with that megawatt beam in full effect. Her other red carpet essential? An excellent hairstyle.
Vogue

Bella’s Off-White Wedding Dress Says Babe As Much As Bride

Bella Hadid opened the haute couture segment of Virgil Abloh’s final Off-White show dressed as the bride. Not just any fantasy bride. Virgil’s bride. We have seen the creative director’s wedding fashion play out on high-profile clients before, such as Hailey Bieber, but this was Abloh’s idiosyncratic way of doing big day dressing.
Hypebae

Giorgio Armani Addresses Ukraine-Russia War in FW22 Show

Giorgio Armani is one of the first luxury brands to address the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict amid the numerous presentations at Milan Fashion Week. “My decision not to use any music in the show was made as a sign of respect to the people affected by the evolving tragedy,” a voice read the statement from the designer ahead of the show. As announced, the brand staged its show with no background music as models walked down the runway. “What could I do? I could only signal my heartbeat for the tragedy through the silence. I didn’t want show music. The best thing is to give a signal that we’re not happy, to recognize [that] something disturbing is happening,” he told Vogue after the presentation.
Vogue

The Duchess Of Cambridge Elevates Her Outerwear With An Enviable Loose Curl

How does a future queen put a polished twist on a casual outdoor ensemble? With an enviable hairstyle, of course, as the Duchess of Cambridge confirmed on Tuesday. On a visit to a farm in Wales to mark St David’s Day, Kate paired a Seeland khaki jacket with black jeans and a red scarf – but it was her beauty look that really stood out.
WWD

A|X Armani Exchange Opens First Milan Store

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — The first A|X Armani Exchange flagship in Milan opens Monday, more than 30 years after the first store for the brand opened in New York in 1991 — and it promises to be the biggest and most representative unit in Europe. “Every project that pertains to Milan has a special meaning for me,” said Giorgio Armani. “My world does not have boundaries, but its center is here. This opening represents an important step in the history of the Armani Group and in the evolution of A|X Armani Exchange.”More from WWDSportmax Pre-Fall 2022Philosophy...
Vogue

28 Bags That Are A Minimalist’s Dream

There are several things to bear in mind when investing in a handbag. In our eyes, longevity is top priority. Ask yourself the following questions: Will you love said bag in years to come? Upon first glance, do you want to hold onto and cherish it, then pass it on?
Vogue

Jennifer Lopez In Flat Shoe Shocker!

It’s rare to see Jennifer Lopez in a flat shoe. Slouchy knee-high boots are her go-to, second only to skyscraper platforms. She’ll wear trainers, of course, but actual, sensible flats? Hardly ever. But once in a blue moon, Lopez will whip out a shoe curveball. Setting aside her...
townandcountrymag.com

Giorgio Armani is an O.G. Influencer

“Sudden, abrupt changes are way too easy, and utterly unnecessary.”. So decrees Giorgio Armani when I ask him about fashion’s relentless pursuit of buzz and novelty. After 50 years in business, he has earned the right to make such pronouncements, and to impart a few choice words to those following in his footsteps. At 87, the boy from a humble background in Piacenza remains emperor of luxury fashion and business, building Giorgio Armani SpA, of which he has retained complete, independent control, into a global behemoth spanning fashion, home, hospitality, sports, and philanthropy, and amassing a personal fortune of $7 billion, according to Forbes. In an industry dominated by conglomerates and consumed with youth, he is a man apart.
Hypebae

Giorgio Armani’s Latest Neve Collection Redefines Ski Elegance

Last year Giorgio Armani announced its forthcoming Neve collection would debut in a string of pop-up shops located in the snowy vistas of European mountain ranges. With the dedicated Neve pop-up tour underway, Giorgio Armani unveils a first look at the ski-focussed Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The new season Neve line...
Vogue

This Must Be Bella Hadid’s Most ’90s Beauty Look Yet

It’s safe to say that most Gen Z-ers have a penchant for anything that comes from the ’90s. Whether it’s combat trousers and crop tops or a wash of frosted eyeshadow over eyelids, nostalgia for the era which gave us the Spice Girls, Polly Pocket and the Nokia snake game wins every time.
