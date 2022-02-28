Witness The Perfect Smoky Cut Crease At Armani

“Sudden, abrupt changes are way too easy, and utterly unnecessary.”. So decrees Giorgio Armani when I ask him about fashion’s relentless pursuit of buzz and novelty. After 50 years in business, he has earned the right to make such pronouncements, and to impart a few choice words to those following in his footsteps. At 87, the boy from a humble background in Piacenza remains emperor of luxury fashion and business, building Giorgio Armani SpA, of which he has retained complete, independent control, into a global behemoth spanning fashion, home, hospitality, sports, and philanthropy, and amassing a personal fortune of $7 billion, according to Forbes. In an industry dominated by conglomerates and consumed with youth, he is a man apart.
Comments / 0