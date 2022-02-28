Witness The Perfect Smoky Cut Crease At Armani

Giorgio Armani is one of the first luxury brands to address the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict amid the numerous presentations at Milan Fashion Week. “My decision not to use any music in the show was made as a sign of respect to the people affected by the evolving tragedy,” a voice read the statement from the designer ahead of the show. As announced, the brand staged its show with no background music as models walked down the runway. “What could I do? I could only signal my heartbeat for the tragedy through the silence. I didn’t want show music. The best thing is to give a signal that we’re not happy, to recognize [that] something disturbing is happening,” he told Vogue after the presentation.

