ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

ShowBiz Minute: SAGs, Cox, US Box Office

shorelinemedia.net
 5 days ago

"CODA" takes top honors at SAG Awards, Will Smith wins; Brian Cox,...

www.shorelinemedia.net

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Uncharted Tops The Weekend Box Office

Following the ongoing success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, another Tom Holland film brought audiences to the theaters, as Uncharted topped the weekend box office. Deadline reports that Uncharted and Channing Tatum’s Dog, which claimed the number two spot, exceeded market expectations. “It’s the first time two movies have...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Will Smith
Person
Tom Holland
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sag Awards#Showbiz#Us Box Office#Ap Archive
Deadline

Adam McKay Made ‘Don’t Look Up’ Because Climate Crisis Is Not Years Away, “It’s Right Now” – Contenders Film: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. Adam McKay is known for, among other things, his blistering satires, Vice and The Big Short among them. His latest, the four-time Oscar-nominated Don’t Look Up, takes aim at our ignorance of climate change, our politics and our obsession with tech. Speaking on a panel during Deadline’s Contenders Film: The Nominees event, McKay explained how the idea for Don’t Look Up germinated for him. “It came about from the dawning awareness that the climate crisis, which I think a lot of us always thought was 50, 80, 100 years away,” he said. “And in the...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tim Considine, Spin and Marty and My Three Sons Actor, Dies at 81

Tim Considine, an actor, writer, photographer, and historian known for his roles on My Three Sons, The Hardy Boys, and The Adventures of Spin and Marty, has passed away at the age of 81. The news was confirmed via Considine's son, Christopher, to The Hollywood Reporter, who revealed that he passed away on Thursday, March 3rd, at his home in Mar Vista, California. The cause of death has not been publicly revealed.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Lev Mailer Dies: Former SAG Vice President Was 88

Click here to read the full article. Lev Mailer, former 11th vice president of the Screen Actors Guild, has died at 88. He died Feb. 24 of a bacterial infection at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. Mailer, who served on SAG’s national board in the 1990s, chaired the Screen Actors Guild Conservatory for 10 years. “He was a union man,” his wife Paula told Deadline. “He loved the Screen Actors Guild and he loved actors. He really cared that they were recognized and that they were given their fair share.” A framed poster celebrating SAG’s 50th anniversary still hangs in...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Variety

‘Line of Duty’ Star Martin Compston Talks Potential New Season of BBC Series: ‘There’s Definitely Scope for It’

Click here to read the full article. During an interview with Radio X show “The Chris Moyles Show,” “Line of Duty” star Martin Compston weighed in on the future of the popular British police procedural. Compston was asked by host Moyles about updates on “Line of Duty,” which last aired its sixth season in May. Compston shared his belief that the show would return, clarifying that an extended hiatus between seasons isn’t new for the series, which has aired a new season once every two years since its premiere in 2012. “I’m delighted with the response,” Compston said. “People are now really...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Brian Cox Expresses Support For Ukraine, Russian Artists Upon ‘Succession’ SAG Win: “We Should All Stand Together”

Click here to read the full article. Succession had a big night at the 2022 SAG Awards, taking home the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series prize at the annual awards show. Star Brian Cox used the spotlight to voice support for actors, actresses and other talent in Ukraine and Russia, who oppose the ongoing invasion. “It’s truly, truly awful what’s happening. And it’s particularly awful in terms of what is affected the other people particularly in our profession” he said. Praising Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was formerly a comic and actor, Cox brought attention to the experiences...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Brian Cox pays tribute to Ukrainian and Russian actors after Succession's SAG Awards win

The Roy family f---ing wins. The cast of Succession took home the trophy for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night — which was to be expected, given the rave reviews they all received during the salty HBO dramedy's remarkable third season. This was their first SAG Awards nomination and win.
E! News

Amy Schumer Accidentally Reveals Superbad Actor Michael Cera Has Welcomed His First Baby

Watch: Amy Schumer Talks Motherhood: "Believe the Hype" There's been a new development in Michael Cera's life!. The 33-year-old actor is now a dad after welcoming his first child, according to his Life & Beth co-star, Amy Schumer. The baby news was accidentally revealed on Friday, March 4, in a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight, during which Amy spoke about passing down lessons to her 2-year-old son Gene, who she shares with husband Chris Fischer.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy