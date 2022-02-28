ShowBiz Minute: SAGs, Cox, US Box Office

Following the ongoing success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, another Tom Holland film brought audiences to the theaters, as Uncharted topped the weekend box office. Deadline reports that Uncharted and Channing Tatum’s Dog, which claimed the number two spot, exceeded market expectations. “It’s the first time two movies have...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Batman had been out for less than 24-hours and already the KOLO 8 newsroom was buzzing about the latest vigilante thriller. “It’s everything you want in a Batman film.”. “I’m seeing it again tomorrow.”. This will likely be the conversation in offices and...
Succession has claimed the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series — and fittingly, Logan Roy stole the show. The HBO series took the top prize at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, beating out fellow nominees The Handmaid's Tale, The Morning Show, Squid Game and Yellowstone.
Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
Julia Fox is revealing more details about her whirlwind romance with Kanye West. The Uncut Gems actress, 32, spoke about the criticism she's received after being linked to the Donda musician, 44, in an interview with The New York Times published Thursday. "It's not real," said Fox. "It's only happening...
The ongoing conflict in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion was on everyone's minds at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. Stars wore pins of the Ukrainian flag on the red carpet and shared their prayers with the people of the nation. Brian Cox, however, dedicated much of his...
While interviewing Lin-Manuel Miranda on E!’s SAG Awards 2022 red carpet, Laverne Cox asked the famed Broadway star about his original songs for Disney’s “Encanto” but mispronounced it as “Enchanto.”. “Congrats on ‘Enchanto,'” she began . “Girl, I’m so happy for you. You deserve it....
Click here to read the full article. Adam McKay is known for, among other things, his blistering satires, Vice and The Big Short among them. His latest, the four-time Oscar-nominated Don’t Look Up, takes aim at our ignorance of climate change, our politics and our obsession with tech.
Speaking on a panel during Deadline’s Contenders Film: The Nominees event, McKay explained how the idea for Don’t Look Up germinated for him.
“It came about from the dawning awareness that the climate crisis, which I think a lot of us always thought was 50, 80, 100 years away,” he said. “And in the...
Tim Considine, an actor, writer, photographer, and historian known for his roles on My Three Sons, The Hardy Boys, and The Adventures of Spin and Marty, has passed away at the age of 81. The news was confirmed via Considine's son, Christopher, to The Hollywood Reporter, who revealed that he passed away on Thursday, March 3rd, at his home in Mar Vista, California. The cause of death has not been publicly revealed.
Click here to read the full article. Lev Mailer, former 11th vice president of the Screen Actors Guild, has died at 88. He died Feb. 24 of a bacterial infection at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. Mailer, who served on SAG’s national board in the 1990s, chaired the Screen Actors Guild Conservatory for 10 years.
“He was a union man,” his wife Paula told Deadline. “He loved the Screen Actors Guild and he loved actors. He really cared that they were recognized and that they were given their fair share.”
A framed poster celebrating SAG’s 50th anniversary still hangs in...
Click here to read the full article. During an interview with Radio X show “The Chris Moyles Show,” “Line of Duty” star Martin Compston weighed in on the future of the popular British police procedural.
Compston was asked by host Moyles about updates on “Line of Duty,” which last aired its sixth season in May. Compston shared his belief that the show would return, clarifying that an extended hiatus between seasons isn’t new for the series, which has aired a new season once every two years since its premiere in 2012.
“I’m delighted with the response,” Compston said. “People are now really...
Click here to read the full article. Succession had a big night at the 2022 SAG Awards, taking home the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series prize at the annual awards show. Star Brian Cox used the spotlight to voice support for actors, actresses and other talent in Ukraine and Russia, who oppose the ongoing invasion.
“It’s truly, truly awful what’s happening. And it’s particularly awful in terms of what is affected the other people particularly in our profession” he said.
Praising Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was formerly a comic and actor, Cox brought attention to the experiences...
The Roy family f---ing wins. The cast of Succession took home the trophy for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night — which was to be expected, given the rave reviews they all received during the salty HBO dramedy's remarkable third season. This was their first SAG Awards nomination and win.
Sheryl Lee Ralph's years of stage experience — including a role in the iconic musical Dreamgirls that earned her Tony and Drama Desk nods — weren't enough for one casting director when she made the jump from Broadway to Hollywood earlier in her career. "When I left Broadway,...
Rihanna is embracing her pregnancy and is dressing her baby bump in the most stylish outfits. Most recently, the Umbrella hitmaker turned heads during Paris Fashion Week as she attended the Dior show in a black mesh dress and leather jacket. And during the show, Tim Blanks, author and Business...
50 Cent says he’s ready to write Mo’Nique into one of his scripts as he called out cancel culture and the industry blackballing her more than ten years ago. Mo’Nique won an Oscar award for her performance in the movie Precious but her failure to thank and acknowledge the director, Lee Daniels, led to an industrywide boycott, she claims.
Watch: Amy Schumer Talks Motherhood: "Believe the Hype" There's been a new development in Michael Cera's life!. The 33-year-old actor is now a dad after welcoming his first child, according to his Life & Beth co-star, Amy Schumer. The baby news was accidentally revealed on Friday, March 4, in a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight, during which Amy spoke about passing down lessons to her 2-year-old son Gene, who she shares with husband Chris Fischer.
Comments / 0