ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunny but chilly Monday, warmer weather on the way

By Ava Marie
Wbaltv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Ava Marie says the week will start out chilly with Monday only getting...

www.wbaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather Forecast: Warmer Temperatures Are On The Way

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Mother Nature has paved the way for a mild Presidents Day. There was a notable 24-hour change between Sunday and Monday as Baltimore moved toward the spring. Weather is typically a slow-moving drama with new twists and turns added on a daily basis. But lately, it has functioned as a roller coaster with temperatures dipping and rising. Today there is a dunny high in the very low 60’s. That temperature will rise to almost 70 degrees on Wednesday. But then it will go from much warmer to much colder—from frigid to cold and with the potential for wintry weather. It’s time to get super stingy and find some “me time” while the weather is pleasant. Jimmy Buffett might say it is time to “renew your license to chill” before the chill. March could be a difficult month. If you’re new to “the land of pleasant living,” then you’re about to find out that it will take a while for Spring to give you a hug. March can—and usually is—long, chilly, and windy. Ice and snow are not out of the question during that month. It will certainly try your patience. So, store up some mild temperature experiences while you can.
BALTIMORE, MD
WYFF4.com

Weekend outlook sunny; rainy, warmer next week

The rain moved out Friday morning just in time for the weekend with temperatures not dropping much behind the front. High temperatures will reach 60 degrees Saturday, then a little cooler Sunday, with temperatures around 55 degrees. Next week we will see very warm temperatures and quite wet conditions starting...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsTimes

NWS: Chilly, sunny Sunday before a mixed week of rain and sun

A chillier, sunny Sunday is on the horizon before temperatures begin to warm for President’s Day, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will reach a high of 32 degrees on Sunday, but wind gusts will create a wind chill measured between 15 and 25 degrees. Sunday night, temperatures could drop to 26 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#60
WKRG

Another chilly night ahead, Warmer air and storm chances for next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a glorious first half to our weekend on the Gulf Coast. We will continue with this trend Sunday ahead a more unsettled start to next week. High pressure remains in firm control over the region. Skies will remain mostly clear as we head into the evening. Temperatures will cool quickly under a lighter northeast wind. Overnight lows will again fall into the middle and upper 30s. Coastal areas will bottom out in the 40s.
MOBILE, AL
Duluth News Tribune

Warmer temperatures on the way

Thursday will be another sunny but cold day for the area with highs in the teens. This continues into Friday with highs in the upper teens. Going into the weekend, we finally warm up into the 20s with mostly sunny skies. Next week will continue with temps in the 20s...
ENVIRONMENT
Wbaltv.com

Warmer temps but clouds and breeze to make it feel chilly

Meteorologist Ava Marie says Tuesday will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday, but it will still feel chilly at times, given more cloud cover and a stronger breeze. Wednesday will be the mildest of the work week, with highs near 60. Then the winds turn colder Thursday and Friday. Most of this week will be dry, with maybe a few sprinkles on Thursday. The next chance for rain comes on Sunday and Monday, with scattered showers possible along with a major warm-up.
ENVIRONMENT
Wbaltv.com

Dry, chilly Monday night; milder days to come

Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer explains how Monday night will be dry and chilly. Then, Tuesday and Wednesday will be breezy, dry and milder with temperatures in the 50s. Then, it'll be colder again at the end of the week.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Wbaltv.com

Partly sunny and a little warmer for Tuesday

Meteorologist Tony Pann says today will be a mix of clouds and sun as it gets a little bit warmer than yesterday with temps in the mid 50's. Expect the warmup to last until Thursday as a cold front will enter the area that morning. It will not last long as it will warm up over the weekend with temps almost in the 70's.
ENVIRONMENT
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Chilly weekend followed by warmer temps next week

Skies have cleared overnight and allowed temperatures to fall into the teens and even single digits in some spots around the region. Good news, we'll get above freezing later around lunchtime with mostly sunny skies and a slight breeze from the southwest. Afternoon high temperature should be in the low-40s. Quiet weather is expected through the weekend, with mid-50s and Sunshine on Sunday. We could see 60° on Monday!
ENVIRONMENT
WHIO Dayton

Cold temperatures continue tonight; Warmer, Sunny tomorrow

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with just a few passing clouds. Lows in the mid to upper teens, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies for Sunday and milder. Another warming trend kicks in with highs rallying to the lower 50s. Lows above freezing Sunday night.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

PM Update: Chilly temps return on Monday

Despite the occasional gusty winds, it was nice to see some mild temperatures around the region today. A weak cold front moves through late tonight, and, unfortunately, that will set the stage for a chilly air mass to settle in for Monday. Thankfully, the cool temperatures will be short-lived, as we should see a nice warming trend begin Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
Dayton Daily News

Sunny, chilly through weekend

It will be mostly sunny as clouds decrease today and mostly clear overnight, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Temperatures will be cold, with highs around 35 degrees and lows around 23 degrees. Sunday will be sunny, breezy and warmer, with a high around 40 degrees. There will...
WILMINGTON, OH
Wbaltv.com

Mild day Wednesday, much colder by Thursday

Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer explains how it'll be partly cloudy Tuesday night with temperatures in the 30s. Then, it'll be partly cloudy and mild Wednesday with temperatures reaching 60! But it'll turn much colder Thursday with highs in the 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
Skagit Valley Herald

Snow, cold weather hits Anacortes; warmer temperatures on the way

More ice and snow hit Anacortes last week, plunging temperatures below freezing and causing slick conditions on the roadways. The Anacortes School District started school late on two days and Skagit County delayed the start of the Guemes Island ferry one day as crews worked to de-ice the terminal. Several...
ANACORTES, WA
Wbaltv.com

Warm weather for Wednesday, but colder rest of week

Meteorologist Taylor Grenda says the warm temperatures will hang out for Wednesday with temps up to the upper 50's and low 60's. But they will not last too long as by Thursday and Friday it will be chilly with temps in the 40's. By the weekend temps will return back to normal with temps in the 60's and even the 70's on Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC6.com

Mainly sunny, breezy and chilly to end the work week

Morning rain and snow will clear out very quickly this morning. Watch for some slick spots to start the day. Plenty of sunshine expected as we head into the afternoon. It will stay a bit breezy from the northwest which keeps us cooler, highs around 40°. With the wind it will feel even cooler. Overnight will be clear and very cold with lows in the teens. Friday will stay mainly sunny but cold with highs in the mid 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
Eyewitness News

FORECAST: Mostly sunny skies, but chilly today

Meteorologist Connor Lewis says to expect unseasonably cold temperatures overnight. Meteorologist Scot Haney tracked temperature swings. Here is his Thursday morning forecast. Forecast: Temperature swings continue... Updated: 22 hours ago. |. From near normal today to unseasonably cold before a transition to milder and unsettled over the weekend!. Updated: Mar....
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy