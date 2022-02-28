27-year-old woman killed in Yakima County collision

YAKIMA CO., Wash. — One person was killed and two others were taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday night in Yakima County, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 8:00 p.m. at the intersection of Forsell Rd. and Hornby Rd. in Grandview.

RELATED: Report: Speed, intoxicants suspected causes of fatal crash in Yakima County

Investigators say Celeste Rodriguez, 25, failed to stop at a stop sign on Hornby Rd. and collided with another vehicle.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office says Haile Howe, 27, was a passenger in Rodriguez’s car at the time of the crash. Howe died at the scene, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Howe was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Investigators say a witness reported that Rodriguez’s car was going faster than the 50 mph posted speed limit sign. The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office says speed and intoxicants are believed to be the cause of the crash.

RELATED: RPD arrests one person involved in early morning crash

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office says two people were transported to the hospital in Sunnyside. Investigators say Rodriguez has multiple fractures and the driver of the other vehicle has minor injuries.

The crash in under investigation by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.