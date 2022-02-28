ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guntersville, AL

One arrested after deadly shooting in Guntersville

By Zach Hester
 5 days ago

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was killed in a shooting in Guntersville on Sunday night, according to a spokesperson with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

According to The Sand Mountain Reporter , a suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

1 killed, 2 injured in Birmingham shooting overnight

Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson said the incident began with an altercation at another location before the shooting happened on Wiggs Street.

The sheriff’s office said Guntersville Police were leading the investigation.

Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent said the unidentified victim was taken to the Marshall Medical Center North where they later died. The hospital was placed on a brief lockdown while the search for the shooter was underway.

Nugent said the victim’s body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensics for further investigation.

This is a developing story.

