Hunt for new Geneva city manager moves ahead, 15 applications received

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
The hunt for a new Geneva city manager is moving ahead, with 15 candidates from multiple states having applied for the position.

Applications were due on February 18. Candidates are reportedly from New York, Oregon, California, Tennessee, Delaware, and Pennsylvania. The City council as well as heads of departments are currently reviewing applications.

“Involvement from another community group was imperative, and new names were presented to volunteer in this process,” said Mayor Steve Valentino, according to Finger Lakes Times. “While we are the Council and I am the mayor, we take our cues from the public, and garnering their key and critical input throughout this process will be crucial to the success of the recruitment.”

The city apparently reached out to some candidates directly. They utilized the know-how of Ian Coyle, Livingston County official and New York State City/County Management Association board member, and his consulting firm Pracademic Partners to help guide the process.

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

