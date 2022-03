Alexander Zverev’s return to the tennis court is coming “too soon” after the world number three was thrown out of the Mexican Open for unsportsmanlike conduct, according to seven-time grand slam champion Mats Wilander. Zverev is set to return to action in the Davis Cup qualifiers this weekend as part of the Germany team that faces Brazil in Rio. The 24-year-old has not competed in the Davis Cup since 2019 but has made a U-turn on his availability for selection. It comes after Zverev was thrown out of the Mexican Open last week for an on-court outburst in which...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO