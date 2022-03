If you or someone close to you is dealing with long COVID, you know how disruptive it can be. Long COVID, also known as post-COVID conditions, is described as a wide range of unique, reoccurring, or ongoing symptoms that people experience four or more weeks after getting COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Long COVID has many physical symptoms—fatigue, shortness of breath, coughing, headaches, and changes in sense of smell or taste—but the chronic condition has mental health considerations, as well.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO